Restaurant and Food News

'United We Cook' helps restaurants and food banks: A new digital cookbook book has been published to assist the home cook while funding America's food banks and independent restaurants. The digital book, $30, includes recipes from 100 restaurants in 37 cities, including instructions on how to make a chili crab spaghetti from Ferndale's Voyager, beef Wellington from the Whitney and desserts from Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails. Buy the book at unitedwecook.org.

Sales of "United We Cook" will go toward supporting independent restaurants and food banks in America. (Photo: "United We Cook")

Woodchips BBQ gives meals to the needy: Local restaurant Woodchips BBQ is giving away 500 meals (250 at each location) next week to those in need. Anyone negatively affected by the shut down by either loss of income or "just down from being lonely" is welcome to grab a meal that includes a barbecue sandwich, side and cookie. Meals are given out on a first-come, first-served basis from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on May 27. Woodchips BBQ at 315 W. Nepessing, Lapeer. (810) 667-6333. Woodchips Express at 40 N. Washington, Oxford. (248) 572-4790. Help the cause at woodchipsbbq.com/shopnow/donate.

Changes at the Townsend Hotel: After nearly three decades of business, the Bakery at the Townsend Hotel has closed permanently. When the stay-at-home order hit earlier this spring, carryout service did not work with the business model. The Birmingham hotel also announced this month that its longtime director of catering Joanie Sams will retire in June. She was one of the first employees hired at the Townsend when it opened in 1988; her replacement will be announced at a later date.

Selden Standard chef gets Food & Wine nod: Lena Sareini, the pastry chef at popular Midtown restaurant Selden Standard, has bee named one of the 10 best new chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine. She'll be featured in the July issue. This is the first time that two pastry chefs have made the list. Sareini is joined by Tavel Bristol-Joseph, a chef from Austin, Texas.

Lena Sareini is a pastry chef at Selden Standard restaurant in Detroit. (Photo: Facebook)

Loui's Pizza is back: Longstanding Detroit-style pizza restaurant Loui's in Hazel Park reopened for carryout last week to an overwhelming response from customers. They've added an extra phone line to try to help with the volume of calls. Hours are limited due to a smaller staff. Visit facebook.com/louispizza for updates. 23141 Dequindre, Hazel Park. (248) 547-1711 or (248) 561-3701.

PJ's Lager House serves curbside brunch: This month Corktown favorite PJ's Lager House has taken their popular brunch menu to the curb with their new, no-contact service. Visit the new website at pjslagerhouse.com to browse the expansive menu which has vegan options, brunch classics, po' boys, burgers and more. Open for carryout 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1254 Michigan. Call (313) 961-4668 or (313) 405-7733 and order with credit card.

PJ's Lager House in Corktown has started up weekend brunch carryout service. This includes breakfast foods as well as sandwiches, po' boys and burgers. (Photo: PJ's Lager House)

Big Boy food truck parks this weekend: Got a burger craving? The Big Boy food truck will be parked in former Pasquale's restaurant lot this weekend, slinging burgers, fries and shakes noon-7 p.m. Sat-.Sun. 31555 Woodward, Royal Oak. bigboy.com/foodtruck.

Street Beet plans return: Vegan comfort food pop-up restaurant Street Beet will return for curbside carryout service on June 2. The menu will be limited. Orders can be placed online and picked up 3-8 p.m. Tues.-Fri. at 4626 Third in Detroit. Visit streetbeetdetroit.com.

Want more news from Metro Detroit's restaurant and food scene? Sign up for the Detroit Dinner Bell newsletter.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/05/20/digital-cookbook-supports-restaurants-plus-more-food-news/5220066002/