Restaurant and food news

Doll n' Burgers opens in Tecumseh: A new, Michigan-based burger chain opened in Tecumseh last weekend. Serving regionally raised beef and other locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant is open for drive-thru only for the time being, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tues.-Sat. The menu features burgers, house-cut fries, coney dogs, shakes, malts and more. Owners have plans to expand to Jackson next, and hope to eventually go nationwide. 411 E. Chicago, Tecumseh. dollnburgers.com.

Doll n' Burgers opened its first location in Tecumseh May 23. (Photo: Doll n' Burgers)

Virtual Greek Cooking Class: Chef George Rapitis will give instructions on how to create spinach pie, baklava, flaming cheese and more from the comfort of your kitchen. The class is via Zoom; directions are sent to those who register. 6-8 p.m. June 26. $39. Register through web advisor at www.schoolcraft.edu.

Skittles celebrates Pride: June is Pride Month, when many brands don rainbows to support the LGBT community. Skittles is instead giving up its rainbow to convey that "only one rainbow matters" during Pride Month. Look for the candy packs with colorless designs and the same five fruity flavors inside. Skittles will donate $1 to GLAAD for every package sold in the month of June, up to $100,000. Find them at CVS and Walmart locations.

Skittles will donate up to $100,000 to GLAAD in the month of June. (Photo: Courtesy of Skittles)

Five bucks off at Olga's: Order curbside carryout, grab-and-go or delivery from an area Olga's restaurant and get $5 off order $20 or more by using the code 5OFF20. Place your order via the app or visit Order.Olgas.com. The $5-off deal runs through June 7. You can also donate to feed a frontline worker through Olga's Feed a Hero program on the app or website.

Melody Baetens

