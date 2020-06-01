Everything's better when it's stuffed with hot, melted cheese.

Little Caesars thinks so, anyway, which is why it's launching a new product: stuffed crazy bread. It's similar to its popular soft bread sticks that are covered with garlic, butter and parmesan cheese, only with more melt-y cheese inside. The dough is made in-store each day from scratch.

Little Caesars will start selling stuffed crazy bread this month for a limited time. (Photo: Courtesy of Little Caesars)

Only available for a limited time, the stuffed crazy bread is sold as a three-piece with a side of crazy sauce at participating locations for $3.49 plus tax. Some stores are selling it via the Little Caesars app now, and there will be a wide launch June 8.

“Since its debut in 1982, Crazy Bread’s popularity has grown to reach a nearly iconic status,” senior vice president of global marketing Jeff Klein said in a press release. “That’s why we think Crazy Bread is the perfect platform to be stuffed with other craveable ingredients for the ultimate complement to our pizza.”

That's not the only big announcement this week for the Detroit-based pizza chain. Starting Monday, customers can get a classic large pepperoni pizza for $3.99. This deal, which runs through June 8, is a thank you to customers who helped Little Caesars donate 220,000 pizzas to first responders and hospital workers through their "pie it forward" program.

Adding it to the company's "one million pizza commitment," that made for a total of 1.2 million pizzas donated to front line workers.

To get the $3.99 deal, customers must place their order online for delivery or pickup. There's a three per person limit. Little Caesars has contact-less options for both delivery and carryout service.

Visit littlecaesars.com for more information.

