Known for pristine, white decor and sweet treats, small-batch coffee roaster New Order Coffee has closed its Midtown Detroit location permanently.

"Due to the current climate, we've made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors at our location in Midtown, Detroit," reads a statement posted to Facebook Monday morning. "This wasn't an easy decision to make but we know it's the best path to take for our future."

New Order Coffee in Midtown Detroit has permanently closed after three years. (Photo: Michelle & Chris Gerard / Courtesy of New Order Coffee)

The Royal Oak location at Woodward Corners (13 Mile and Woodward) will remain open, and is serving coffee, espresso, lattes and baked goods like chocolate chunk and sea salt cookies and whole lemon bars. Visit newordercoffee.com to order.

"Royal Oak will continue to be our home base for now and we look forward to continuing to grow once this pandemic subsides," the company said in the social media post.

New Order's Midtown location, which opened during the summer of 2017, is the latest in a string of permanent restaurant closings. HopCat's Royal Oak location and Arbor Brewing Company's Ann Arbor restaurant are not reopening, but are looking for new homes in their respective cities. The Royal Oak Tribune also reports neighborhood bar and restaurant Town Tavern will not reopen.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/06/01/new-order-coffee-midtown-closes-permanently/5308453002/