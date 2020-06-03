BarFly Ventures, LLC, the parent company of popular craft beer bar and restaurant chain HopCat, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday.

The restaurant group also said Wednesday it would be reopening its Michigan dining rooms on June 13 in accordance with state guidelines. This includes HopCat locations across the state, including Midtown Detroit and Ann Arbor, as well as Stella's Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids.

"It's been a rough few months, but we're excited to welcome our team and local community members back into our restaurant," said BarFly and HopCat founder Mark Sellers in a news release. "We're following all CDC guidelines and taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests."

He said the company's financial restructuring should affect day-to-day business operations

“This action ... will allow us to emerge as a financially stronger company and enable us to continue serving our guests, team members and other business partners for many years to come,” Sellers said.

Sellers spoke in front of the Michigan House committee Wednesday at a hearing to allow the state's restaurants to sell alcohol to-go and create social districts for drinking.

"It’s as bad as you can imagine," said Sellers said at the hearing. “We’re essentially barely able to keep the lights on.”

Sellers said he was in default at several of his restaurant locations and had been evicted from his Royal Oak HopCat location. After three years in downtown Royal Oak, the company announced on social media last week that HopCat plans to find a new home in that area.

Among the list of Barfly Ventures creditors is a $6.6 million PPP Loan for COVID-19 relieve from First Savings Bank and $1.7 million to Gordon Food Services.

