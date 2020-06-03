Restaurant and food news

Lighthouse expands emergency food distribution: Pontiac-based nonprofit group Lighthouse is fighting homelessness, poverty and hunger by expanding its COVID-19 emergency food distribution efforts in Oakland County. Those in need of food can call (248) 920-6000 or visit distribution location 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. On Wednesdays go to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church at 6805 Bluegrass in Clarkston and on Thursdays St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 W. 12 Mile in Southfield. To donate, visit lighthousemi.org/Covid-19.

National Doughnut Day: Find deals on the round baked goods around town, including at the new Duck Donuts in Troy. Download the Duck Donuts Rewards app Thursday (if you haven't already) and get a free cinnamon and sugar doughnut Friday through Sunday. 2920 W. Maple, Troy. duckdonuts.com/rewards.

Fish and chips from Zingerman’s Cornman farms. (Photo: Zingerman’s Cornman Farms)

Fish and chips pop-up at Cornman Farms: Craving some proper fish and chips from a real British chef? Kieron Hales will serve 12 ounces of battered cod with thick, salty french fries and traditional sauces and condiments noon-7 p.m. Fri. $18 (serves 1-2 people). No-contact pick up at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms, 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. Must order in advance at shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Pietrzyk Pierogi and Two James Distillery collaborate: Enjoy Polish dishes infused with Detroit-made spirits as these two local businesses team up for pop-up service. Get gourmet pierogi or smoked kielbasa with Grass Widow barbecue sauce. Pricing is a la carte. Pick up noon-4 p.m. Sat. at Two James Distillery, 2445 Michigan, Detroit. Order in advance at pietrzykpierogi.com/store/pietrzyk-pierogi-x-two-james-distillery.

Melody Baetens

