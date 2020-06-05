With Detroit joining the rest of the nation in taking to the streets to protest police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement, there's been a lot of focus on supporting African American-owned businesses.

The foodie blog Fed & Bougie posted a great list last year to get you started, although some of these businesses are currently closed due to COVID-19. While bar and dining rooms can open Monday, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, they can allow 50% capacity, and not all restaurants will open up right away.

Here are more black-owned restaurants in the city that are open and serving carryout — and delivery in some cases, either through the restaurant or third-party delivery apps — that you can support this weekend and beyond. I also encourage you to check out the black-owned delivery app Black and Mobile, which started serving the Detroit area this year.

Check with each restaurant directly for hours and ordering instructions.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge: Seafood and more. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300 or holo.harbortouch.com/en/order/bakerskeyboardlounge/menu.

Bert's Marketplace: Ribs, chicken, breakfast and more. 2727 Russell, Detroit. bertsentertainmentcomplex.com.

Coop inside Detroit Shipping Company: Caribbean fusion. 474 Petreboro, Detroit. toasttab.com/detroit-shipping-company.

Detroit Pepper Company: Stuffed peppers, salads and grain bowls. 17180 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 469-7640 or thedetroitpeppercompany.com.

More: Detroit gets a stuffed peppers carry-out restaurant in East English Village

Detroit Soul: Chicken and rib dinners and more. 2900 E. 8 Mile, Detroit. (313) 366-5600 or detroitsoul.net.

Detroit Vegan Soul: Plant-based soul food. 19614 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 766-5728 or detroitvegansoul.com

Flood's Bar & Grille: Classic fare with some upscale bar bites. 731 St. Antoine, Detroit. (313)-963-1090 or floodsdetroit.com.

Good Times on the Avenue: A new spot for comfort foods. 19416 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 739-6601 or goodtimesontheave.com.

Ima: Asian fare with noodles, rice bowls, fried chicken sandwiches and more. 2015 Michigan, Detroit. 4870 Cass, Detroit. 32203 John R, Madison Heights. imanoodles.com.

Shrimp linguine pomodoro at Ivy Kitchen & Cocktails. (Photo: Melody Baetens)

More: Restaurant Review: Ima gives Detroit more to love with third location

More: Ivy Kitchen & Cocktails now open in East Village with eclectic American cuisine

Ivy Kitchen: American cuisine. 9215 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 332-0607 or ivykc.com.

The Jamaican Pot: 14615 W. Eight Mile, Detroit. (313) 659-6033 or thejamaicanpot.com.

The Kitchen by Cooking by Que: 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. (313) 462-4184 or thekitchenbycwq.com.

More: New vegan cafe promotes healthy eating for Detroiters

Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles: Breakfast and brunch. 19345 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-2707 or kuzzoschickenandwaffles.com.

Kuzzo’s offers the What Up Doe, a chicken and waffles dish that includes three pieces of chicken, two waffles, grits, eggs and cheese. (Photo: David Rudolph)

Le Culture Cafe: Seafood, steaks, pasta and more. 1452 Brush, Detroit. (313) 285-8137 or leculturecafe.com.

Norma G's: Caribbean. 14628 E Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 290-2938 or normagscuisine.com.

Savannah Blue: Chef-driven comfort foods. 1431 Times Square, Detroit. (313) 926-0783 or savannahbluedetroit.com.

Sloppy Chops Restaurant: Steaks and seafood. 13226 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 646-2900 or sloppychopsrestaurant.net.

Buy Photo Curry chicken with turmeric rice and fried chick peas with house-made flavored tea at YumVillage. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

Sweet Potato Sensations: Sweet potato pies and other sweets. 17337 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 532-7996 or sweetpotatosensations.com.

They Say: Barbecue, sandwiches, salads and more. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 446-4682. 17810 Vernier, Harper Woods. (313) 309-3600.

Yum Village: Afro-Caribbean fusion. 6500 Woodward, Detroit. yumvillage.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/06/05/black-owned-restaurants-detroit-you-can-order-weekend/3153862001/