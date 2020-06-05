Black-owned restaurants in Detroit you can order from this weekend
With Detroit joining the rest of the nation in taking to the streets to protest police brutality and support the Black Lives Matter movement, there's been a lot of focus on supporting African American-owned businesses.
The foodie blog Fed & Bougie posted a great list last year to get you started, although some of these businesses are currently closed due to COVID-19. While bar and dining rooms can open Monday, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, they can allow 50% capacity, and not all restaurants will open up right away.
Here are more black-owned restaurants in the city that are open and serving carryout — and delivery in some cases, either through the restaurant or third-party delivery apps — that you can support this weekend and beyond. I also encourage you to check out the black-owned delivery app Black and Mobile, which started serving the Detroit area this year.
Check with each restaurant directly for hours and ordering instructions.
Baker's Keyboard Lounge: Seafood and more. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 345-6300 or holo.harbortouch.com/en/order/bakerskeyboardlounge/menu.
Bert's Marketplace: Ribs, chicken, breakfast and more. 2727 Russell, Detroit. bertsentertainmentcomplex.com.
Coop inside Detroit Shipping Company: Caribbean fusion. 474 Petreboro, Detroit. toasttab.com/detroit-shipping-company.
Detroit Pepper Company: Stuffed peppers, salads and grain bowls. 17180 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 469-7640 or thedetroitpeppercompany.com.
Detroit Soul: Chicken and rib dinners and more. 2900 E. 8 Mile, Detroit. (313) 366-5600 or detroitsoul.net.
Detroit Vegan Soul: Plant-based soul food. 19614 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 766-5728 or detroitvegansoul.com
Flood's Bar & Grille: Classic fare with some upscale bar bites. 731 St. Antoine, Detroit. (313)-963-1090 or floodsdetroit.com.
Good Times on the Avenue: A new spot for comfort foods. 19416 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 739-6601 or goodtimesontheave.com.
Ima: Asian fare with noodles, rice bowls, fried chicken sandwiches and more. 2015 Michigan, Detroit. 4870 Cass, Detroit. 32203 John R, Madison Heights. imanoodles.com.
Ivy Kitchen: American cuisine. 9215 E. Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 332-0607 or ivykc.com.
The Jamaican Pot: 14615 W. Eight Mile, Detroit. (313) 659-6033 or thejamaicanpot.com.
The Kitchen by Cooking by Que: 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. (313) 462-4184 or thekitchenbycwq.com.
Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles: Breakfast and brunch. 19345 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-2707 or kuzzoschickenandwaffles.com.
Le Culture Cafe: Seafood, steaks, pasta and more. 1452 Brush, Detroit. (313) 285-8137 or leculturecafe.com.
Norma G's: Caribbean. 14628 E Jefferson, Detroit. (313) 290-2938 or normagscuisine.com.
Savannah Blue: Chef-driven comfort foods. 1431 Times Square, Detroit. (313) 926-0783 or savannahbluedetroit.com.
Sloppy Chops Restaurant: Steaks and seafood. 13226 W. McNichols, Detroit. (313) 646-2900 or sloppychopsrestaurant.net.
Sweet Potato Sensations: Sweet potato pies and other sweets. 17337 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 532-7996 or sweetpotatosensations.com.
They Say: Barbecue, sandwiches, salads and more. 237 Jos Campau, Detroit. (313) 446-4682. 17810 Vernier, Harper Woods. (313) 309-3600.
Yum Village: Afro-Caribbean fusion. 6500 Woodward, Detroit. yumvillage.com.
