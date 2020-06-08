After a dozen weeks of empty dining rooms, carryout-only service and new social distancing and safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants and bars in Metro Detroit were prepared to reunite with customers.

This started with the late night crowd just after midnight Sunday night. Once the clock struck 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, some bars welcomed back regulars for a two hour party before wrapping back up at the legal closing time of 2 a.m.

Hazel Park neighborhood pub Kozy Lounge has been serving bar burgers and other pub grub on a carryout basis for weeks, but were able to allow bar flies to sit and enjoy drinks (masks optional) early Monday morning.

“It’s like Christmas, but better,” said Adam Williams of Hazel Park who was reuniting with friends at the bar.

In neighboring Madison Heights, On the Rocks Bar and Grill owners David and Ivana Vojnoski were preparing to greet dine-in customers early Monday morning with new merchandise and a new patio. They printed On the Rocks face masks and virus-themed t-shirts that say "I Don't Have Corona I'm Just Hungover."

"It's almost like a pre-reopening for all our regulars that missed us," said David Vojnoski, who traveled up north recently to do some research on how bars and restaurants dealt with social distancing. "We sanitized, cleaned everything, but we've been doing that because we've been open for carryouts."

"Don't give up on your local watering hole," he added, saying that with half capacity, they can only let in up to 50 guests at once.

The Butter Run Saloon in St. Clair Shores was advertising a "midnight celebration," welcoming back customers to sit down and enjoy their renowned whiskey selection.

Danny's Irish Pub in Ferndale allowed a few regular patrons in at midnight so the staff had a chance to warm up to new safety guidelines before making their official debut Monday. The small Irish bar will have masks for sale for those who arrive without one, and will limit the barroom to 30 patrons.

“We’re doing everything by the book,” said Danny’s bartender Brook Windorf of the bar’s safety measures, which requires customers to wear a mask when they aren’t in their seat. “It’s been so long, I was nervous about seeing everyone ... but us all being together again, it’s exciting.”

According to Gov. Whitmer's order, bars and restaurants could reopen Monday with 50% capacity. Many restaurants have reached out to guests to let them know the new operating procedures involving sanitation, social distancing and wearing masks.

Peas & Carrots Hospitality restaurant group — which includes Mex in Bloomfield Hills, Social Kitchen in Birmingham, Como's in Ferndale and others — posted a video to social media explaining the changes they've made. This includes an optional "disposable experience" with single-use menu, plates and flatware upon request.

Restaurant interior designer Kerry Gluckman of K. Evan Designs said changes like spaced out seating, barriers and more technology to create less staff-to-guest interaction are policies that will stay in place for the long term. He also predicts more places will offer grab-and-go and small markets to make up for the seating they can’t have due to social distancing.

"I think 'to-go' is here to stay for a while," he said.

Gluckman — who has worked with many Michigan restaurants including Edo Ramen in Royal Oak and Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor — says some of the more casual eateries leaning toward additional technology, like ordering via apps even while at the table, to lessen interaction between staff and guests.

Gluckman said he saw the industry morphing away from traditional operations for months, even before the novel coronavirus hit.

"I think people are getting the idea of more casual service, almost a Culver’s model, you might order from the counter and have a food runner bring it to your table,” he said adding that guests and more casual restaurants will order through an app on their phone rather than reciting their order to a person.

“Normally a booth back, unless it’s like a steakhouse, is 42 inches high," he said. Right now he’s working with a restaurant that is opting to have the booth backs reach 48 inches. “It’s more than that. There will be less tables, further apart, less staff to interact and maybe a move toward a more casual experience (where you) eat out quickly.”

While Monday will certainly see a blitz of bar and restaurant reopenings, many food businesses will continue with carryout only or remain closed for various reasons.

The owners of two popular casual eateries Mudgie's Deli in Corktown and Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park both say they're not reopening their dining rooms because they don't feel its safe yet.

"I'm nervous for a second wave of sickness so I'm just being extra careful and opting to double down on the carryout," said Loui’s owner Nykolas Sulkiwskyj, adding that he feels fortunate because they have no landlord to answer to. They own the building and it's been paid off for years.

Sadly, there are some that won't reopen at all, including New Order Coffee in Midtown, HopCat in Royal Oak and Table No. 2 in Detroit. The latter two are looking for new locations.

