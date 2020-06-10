Restaurant and food news

Ghost help with social distancing: Royal Oak's Trattoria Pizzeria da Luigi has reopened this week with a playful way to encourage social distancing. Every other table will be taken up by "ghosts" (figures in white sheets) while the restaurant cuts its capacity in half for social distancing measures. “After what people have been through the last few months, we wanted to create an evening for our guests that was memorable, fun and relaxing,” said owner Luigi Cutraro. 415 S. Washington, Royal Oak. (248) 542-4444 or trattoriadaluigi.business.site.

Trattoria Da Luigi put "ghost" at every other table in the name of social distancing. (Photo: Trattoria Da Luigi)

38th annual Lobsterfest at Ashley's: An Ann Arbor tradition, Ashley's annual lobster extravaganza sees daily shipments of Maine lobsters come to the Belgian restaurant for lobster dinners with boiled redskin potatoes, cole slaw and homemade brioche rolls. Dine inside (no parties larger than six) or order the dinners for carryout. June 17-27 (except June 22-23). 338 S. State, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9191. Pre-order now at Ashleys.com.

Northville closes streets for outdoor dining: Starting Friday, Main Street between Center and Hutton and Center Street between Main and Dunlap will be closed in downtown Northville. This will allow restaurants in that area to expand outdoor dining and retail stores can expand outdoor shopping. The street closures will continue through Oct. 31. Visit www.downtownnorthville.com.

Checkers debuts new chicken sandwich: Checkers and Rally's drive-thru locations have debuted a new chicken sandwich this week. The Muther Clucker is an all-white chicken breast with crunchy breading on a bun along with pickles, lettuce, tomato and new signature "Squawk Sauce." Find locations at checkers.com.

Melody Baetens

