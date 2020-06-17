Restaurant and food news

Father's Day Brunch at Ocean Prime: Treat dad to a classy brunch of steak with truffle poached egg, lobster and bacon hash or braised short rib surf and turf. Pair the entrees on this special menu with a blood orange mimosa or one of Ocean Prime's signature Bloody Marys. Brunch is served noon-3 p.m. Sun. and dinner is offered all day until 8 p.m. 2915 Coolidge, Troy. View menu and make reservations at ocean-prime.com/fathers-day-2020.

Treat Dad to a classy brunch on Sunday at Ocean Prime in Troy. (Photo: Chris Casella)

Dads eat free at Mario's: One dad per table of four or more may get a free meal up to a $40 value on Sunday at Mario's. The longstanding Italian spot is also continuing its buy-one, get-one entree deal for pickup carryout orders. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

$5 off for Father's Day at Buddy's: Friday through Sunday, Buddy's Pizza customers can get $5 off any order of $25 or more with the code 5OFF25. Offer is good for dine-in or carryout. Visit buddyspizza.com.

Mindo Chocolate launches Cacao Barbecue Sauce: For the chocolate-loving dad who grills, snatch up a bottle of Cacao Barbecue Sauce from Dexter-based Mindo Chocolate. Find it at Eastern Market, Plum Markets and other specialty stores. mindochocolate.com.

Mindo Chocolate Makers crafted a cacao barbecue sauce, a perfect gift for dad. (Photo: Mindo Chocolate Makers)

New Tiki patio at Joe Bar: This week Hazel Park's Joe Bar debuted a new 24-seat, open-air patio with frozen drinks, rum cocktails and Polynesian vibes. It opens at 4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 11 a.m. Sun. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 291-5711.

Highlands reopens with prix-fixe menu: On the 71st floor of the GM Renaissance Center, the Highlands reopened this week. To help streamline things, James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain has created a four-course fixed-price menu ($71) featuring the restaurant's most popular dishes. Choice of entrees include New York strip, lamb chops, salmon or sea scallops. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 877-9090 or highlandsdetroit.com.

New menu at Blake's: Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill welcomes guests back with a new farm-to-table-inspired menu at the Tasting Room. Each menu item has a suggested hard cider or craft beer pairing. Also, Blake's annual Lavender Festival is renamed the Blake's Lavender Market, and is scheduled for July 24-26. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-9463 or blakeshardcider.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/06/17/fathers-day-dining-and-more-food-and-restaurant-news/3198396001/