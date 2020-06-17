Stella's Table is a new White Lake restaurant serving fresh pasta, house-made desserts and full bar with a focus on wines.

It replaces the critically applauded Root Restaurant & Bar, which the Suser Restaurant Group took over in 2018. Owner Steve Suser, who also has nearby Sparkies Kitchen & Bar, said Stella's Table will be a more casual approach that he hopes will fit in better with the neighborhood.

A baguette stuffed with sauteed spinach and mozzarella from the new Stella's Table in White Lake, formerly the Root Restaurant. (Photo: Stella's Table)

"I'm excited about our menu, our pricing, our value," he said, adding that it will be a more "come as you are" type of place. "I think the atmosphere there will be a huge hit for the area."

Stella's Table opened its dining room Wednesday, and continues to offer curbside carryout. With 50% capacity, they are able to seat 25 people outside and 60 inside.

He said the concept was inspired by his Mediterranean ancestors and the idea of coming together over food.

"Stella was part of our family that came over from the Mediterranean area after World War II, and settled into the Detroit area, and from there came to the White Lake-Highland area," he said. "They made their homes here and basically spent a lot of time cooking, generations of families together telling stories, eating good food, drinking some good wine."

He said Stella's Table is their contemporary take on that type of food and is mostly Italian classics with a few twists.

"Mainly it's about being together," he said. "Being neighbors, friends, family, breaking bread, really."

Bread can be broken in form of pizzas, sandwiches and a shareable baguette loaf that can be stuffed with sauteed spinach and melted mozzarella. Other items on executive chef Mike Olday's menu include a Parmesan whitefish entree, a chicken caprese sandwich on ciabatta and shrimp carbonara.

Suser said 80% of the menu is under $18 and a lot of items can be made vegetarian or gluten free.

Stella's Table is open daily at 340 Town Center Blvd. in White Lake. Call (248) 698-2400 to place an order. View the menu at stellastablemi.com.

