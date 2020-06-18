Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to be on Team Lafayette.

The state leader was photographed Thursday slinging loaded coney dogs at one of two downtown Detroit diners Thursday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer serves coney dogs at Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Photo: Office of the Governor of Michigan)

"If you ordered from Lafayette Coney Island today, your food may have been prepared by a familiar face," said Whitmer on Twitter. "Had a blast learning the ropes from Lafayette’s incredible staff, and was thrilled to see how Michigan businesses are ensuring the safety of their employees and customers."

Wearing a mask with a see-through panel near her mouth so Whitmer's smile could shine through, the Governor was photographed plating chili-topped coney dogs and interacting with employee and at least one diner.

Whitmer visited Lafayette the same day she extended Michigan's state of emergency order through July 16. It had been set to expire Friday.

Lafeyette Coney Island is at 118 W Lafayette Blvd. in downtown Detroit, next to longtime rival coney joint American Coney Island. The latter reopened last month for carryout and Lafayette returned this week.

