Just one day after reopening for dine-in service, popular Detroit restaurant Grey Ghost temporarily ceased operations over the weekend "out of an abundance of caution" after learning a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative confirmed to The Detroit News that the chef-driven restaurant has taken the necessary cleaning and testing precautions and is reopening Monday at 4 p.m.

Buy Photo Exterior of the Grey Ghost restaurant. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The part-time worker had no contact with guests and did not work any shifts in the re-opened dining room, according to the restaurant. The employee did attend a pre-opening meeting June 24. Grey Ghost opened the dining room June 25 and learned of the positive test result June 26.

While closed, the restaurant underwent a lengthy deep clean, which included an atomizing spray treatment. All workers in the building must test negative before returning to work.

Also over the weekend, two Grand Rapids-area restaurants also closed because an employee at each tested positive for COVID-19. Butcher's Union restaurant and the B.O.B. — a multi-venue facility with restaurants, a brewery and other facilities — announced Saturday they would temporary close as a precaution.

The employee hadn't worked a shift yet at Butcher's Union and was only in the building for a pre-opening staff meeting, according to statements made on social media. At the B.O.B., the worker that tested positive was "experiencing mild symptoms." All employees who worked with the COVID-positive employee are being tested and a "professional deep cleaning of the entire building is currently underway."

Both restaurants remained closed as of Monday afternoon, while special events and weddings scheduled at the Bob are still on the books.

More: East Lansing bar linked to 22 positive cases of coronavirus

More: Customers are reportedly having tantrums over wearing masks

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/06/29/grey-ghost-reopens-after-positive-covid-test-team-member/3278753001/