After a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Grosse Pointe Park that is tied to the cases stemming from an East Lansing bar, two local pubs have decided to close temporarily as a precaution.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 developments in the area the Tap Room will be closing until the situation improves," Ye Olde Tap Room owner Russ Mack posted to Facebook Wednesday. "While I feel Tap Room is a safer environment because of the large outdoor area and increased air circulation inside the bar this is necessary for the absolute safety of patrons and staff."

Next door, the Charlevoix bar and restaurant owners said they would be closed until after the holiday weekend, reopening July 7.

"This was probably one of the most difficult, yet easy, decisions we’ve had to make since we opened," the statement says. "With what’s going on in the area we’ve decided to err on the side of caution for both our staff and guests. We’ll see you all when the time is right!"

