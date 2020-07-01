Local fine dining chef Omar Mitchell has teamed up with the Whitney's chef Natasha Vitti for a four-course dining experience and fundraiser.

Proceeds from the $175-per-person dinner on July 15 will help Mitchell relaunch Table No. 2, which had to leave its Avenue of Fashion location this spring, just before restaurants were allowed to reopen dining rooms in lower Michigan. Funds will also benefit the Whitney's staff.

Buy Photo Chef Omar Mitchell at a Detroit News Dish & Design event. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Tickets, on sale as pre-paid reservations of two to 12 people, include the four courses and non-alcoholic beverages, plus live entertainment. Tax and gratuity are also included in the price of the dinner, which has two seatings, 5:30 and 8 p.m.; social distancing will be practiced.

Entree choices from chefs Mitchell and Vitti include smoked short rib with lentils and a Faygo Rock & Ryle barbecue sauce, pan-fried salmon with black rice and sweet potato chips, harvest vegetable Napoleon with roasted red pepper hummus and parsnip curls or Airline roasted chicken with garlic smashed potatoes, asparagus and potato ring.

"We are looking to do one amazing dining experience with the ultimate goal of funds raised to go towards the opening of our remarkable restaurant that the folks of Detroit and surrounding cities truly love," said Mitchell, who said the Whitney reached out to him about the dinner. "If you love Table No. 2, or the Whitney or chef Omar this will be the perfect time for you to help and support."

A GoFundMe has also been set up at gofundme.com/f/table-no-2-new-beginnings to assist Mitchell relocate Table No. 2 in the near future.

