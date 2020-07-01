Restaurant and food briefs

Meatless corned 'beef' comes to town: Vegan and kosher corned beef is now available at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown and Oak House Deli in Royal Oak. Created by Jenny Goldfarb — you may have seen her on "Shark Tank" and know one of her investors, Mark Cuban — the meatless version of corned beef is available in more than 100 delicatessens in the United States and online at www.unrealdeli.com.

Corned beef from Jenny Goldfarb's "Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli" product line is at Mudgie's and Oak House (Photo: Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli)

Buddy's teams up with Detroit History Tours: For those who love local history and deep-dish pizza, Buddy's Pizza and the Detroit Historical Tours have launched a virtual series that tells stories of Buddy's history. Hear them every night at 8 p.m. through July 23 on Facebook at facebook.com/detroithistorytours. Fort the entire month, Buddy's is also offering guests $4 off any 8-square pizza when ordered for carryout or dining in.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: A family-friendly event with food trucks slinging a variety of cuisine, plus music, shopping, beer, wine and cocktails. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sat. $5 admission; free for military, veterans and kids younger than 5. 2359 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at bigtickets.com.

Detroit restaurants get Wine Spectator Awards: Wine Spectator has released its 2020 Restaurant Awards, honoring the world's best restaurants for wine. Some of the many Metro Detroit restaurants named this year include Rugby Grille, Prime + Proper, Vertical Detroit, Wolfgang Puck Steakhouse, Big Rock Chophouse and Toasted Oak Grille and Market. Visit winespectator.com for the full list.

Kids eat free Sundays at Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Summer is here and that means barbecue. During the month of June get free delivery for online orders through the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app. The chain is offering deals on select items Mondays and Wednesdays and on Sundays get a free kids meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO online at dickies.com or through the app.

Steve's Mediterranean Chef launches garlic sauce: The newest addition to Steve's Mediterranean Chef product line is handcrafted savory garlic sauce. Find it in the refrigerated dips section of local grocery for $4.99-$5.99 for 10- and 12-ounce containers.

Saffron De Twah reopens for carryout: About two weeks after restaurant dining rooms were allowed to reopen in the lower part of the state, Saffron De Twah is inching back to normal with carryout-only service. Anani and his team have revamped the kitchen and made the small dining room more suitable for picking up carryout orders, which are packed in eco-friendly containers. 4 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. Masks are required for entry into the restaurant for pick up. 7636 Gratoit in Detroit. Call (586) 359-6138 or visit saffrondetwah.com.

Canton Farmers Market returns: Get fresh food and local merchandise each Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12-Oct. 25. Market is open rain or shine, face masks are required for vendors and staff and strongly encouraged for customers. Preservation Park, 500 N. Ridge Road. Canton. www.cantonfun.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/07/01/vegan-corned-beef-comes-town-plus-more-food-and-dining-news/5351875002/