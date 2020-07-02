The Macomb County Health Department is recommending that anyone who entered the Red Robin in Clinton Township between June 18-22 to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Three employees from the chain's location at 15780 Hall Road have tested positive for the virus. The restaurant closed June 22 for deep cleaning and disinfecting as a result, according to MCHD.

All restaurant employees are required to produce proof of a negative test result before returning to work, and they are being screened daily for symptoms before their shifts.

"This situation provides an opportunity to remind business owners that they should call their local health department when they learn that an employee or customer has tested positive for COVID-19," said William Ridella, Macomb County Health Department director and health officer. "This information will enhance our COVID-19 investigations and allow us to inform the public of any potential exposures."

Those who think they may be developing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, said the department. COVID-19 testing is done in Macomb County through the MCHD and is available for free to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms. Call (586) 463-3750 or visit www.macombgov.org.

