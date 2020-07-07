After months of speculation, Chicago's Portillo's announced Tuesday that the fast-casual chain will open its first Michigan location in Sterling Heights.

Besides Chicago-style hot dogs — with mustard, bright-green relish, celery salt, onions, tomato, a long kosher pickle and sport peppers on a poppy seed bun — the 7,900-square-foot restaurant will serve Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and the brand's own chocolate cake. The Sterling Heights Portillo's, will seat 180 people inside and will also have a 50-person patio and a drive-thru.

A rendering of the new Sterling Heights Portillo's, expected to open in the second half of 2021. (Photo: Portillo's)

“We have had Portillo’s fans asking us to come to Michigan for years,” said CEO Michael Osanloo. “We can’t wait to be a part of such a great, thriving community in Sterling Heights.”

This Portillo's, expected to open in the second half of 2021 on Hall Road, will be the first to feature a garage-like environment, a hat tip to the Motor City.

“I used to have family in the Chicagoland area, and Portillo's was always one of my favorite spots to visit,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor in a news release sent Tuesday. “I’m beyond excited to now have one in my own backyard, and the fact that Sterling Heights was selected as Michigan’s first Portillo’s location is testament to the economic vibrancy of the M-59 Golden Corridor and our community as a whole. This

new addition to the City’s great lineup of restaurants is sure to be a hit with our residents.”

Portillo's was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo and has dozens of locations in nine states, including this new Michigan spot.

