The past few years, July has meant lobster fever in Metro Detroit.

This is due to the wildly popular lobster roll week at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown, which has expanded to "Lobster Month" this year. Out in the 'burbs, crustacean craziness is quelled at Hazel Ravines and Downtown with its Lobster Pound promotion. Here's what you need to know about both.

Hazel, Ravines and Downtown will sell lobster rolls curbside starting Friday. (Photo: Hazel, Ravines and Downtown)

This summer you can enjoy your Mudgie's lobster roll sandwich ($22) on the restaurant's outdoor patio only; there is no inside dining. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis (no reservations) and weather permitting.

If you'd rather get your lobster roll as a carryout, you can order online at mudgiesdeli.com (click "order now" under the prepared items column) or call (313) 961-2000. The beloved deli has installed a pickup window on Brooklyn street for easy access. The restaurant expects customers to wear a mask if they are picking up or dining in.

Mudgie's is still doing next-day pickup for groceries, beer and wine. This includes a lobster roll kit with lobster salad, bread roll, butter, chives and lemon. Order one, two or four rolls at a time.

Mudgie's, 1413 Brooklyn in Detroit, will serve lobster rolls through July 31.

Lobster rolls, lobster bisque, lobster toast, lobster Cobb salad and whole Maine lobster are part of Hazel's Lobster Pound Whole Menu Takeover at Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown restaurant.

Here you do have the option to eat inside the spacious, 10,000-square-foot neighborhood restaurant, which is open to half capacity to adhere to social distancing mandates. Curbside carryout is easily available, too, as are some catering options.

The takeover menu, which will continue through September, has two styles of lobster rolls: cold, Maine-style with mayo or warm, Connecticut-style with butter ($24). Other seafood-lover favorites on the limited-time menu are seasoned peel-and-eat shrimp, craveable smoked whitefish pate and a variety of fried seafood.

The lobster Cobb salad at Hazel's in Birmingham has lobster meat, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado and corn. (Photo: Hazel, Ravines and Downtown)

For those not as seafaring, the takeover menu has Hazel's crispy fried chicken as a dinner or a sandwich, a burger, barbecue ribs and a vegan "fish" sandwich from plant-based pop-up Street Beat.

Order carryout or grab a reservation by calling (248) 671-1714 or visit HRD.Kitchen. Hazel's is at 1 Peabody in Birmingham.

In related lobster news, Joe Muer Seafood in Bloomfield Hills has a four-course, $60 lobster dinner available through July. Choose a starter and a salad, followed by an entree of twin five-ounce South African lobster tails and a mini coconut cake for dessert.

This special is available at the Bloomfield Hills location at 39475 Woodward. Call (248) 792-9609 for reservations and visit joemuer.com for more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/2020/07/08/lobster-bonanzas-back-mudgies-and-hazels/5390817002/