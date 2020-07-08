Restaurant and food briefs

YumVillage bottles spices: A popular Afro-Caribbean restaurant in New Center, YumVillage is now selling seven of its spices in bottles for customers to purchase with their carryout order (the restaurant's dining room is currently closed). Choose from seven spice, suya, curry and more under the "market" tab on the restaurant's online ordering site, yumvillage.square.site. 6500 Woodward, Detroit. Yum Village can also be found Thursdays at the outdoor bar at Detroit City Distillery, 2462 Riopelle in Detroit's Eastern Market.

Frita Batidos Airstream is in Midtown: The shiny, silver Frita Bratidos Airstream trailer has been offering service at Cass and Canfield near the Midtown Dog Park all summer. This week, in addition to award-winning juicy burgers and tropical frosty shakes, they're offering the "best snack ever," Frita Batidos' specialty vegetarian dish of coconut ginger rice and slow-cooked black beans smothered in a thick layer of melted muenster cheese and topped with cilantro and lime salsa. It will be on the menu all week. Visit fritabatidos.com for more information.

Curbside carryout Saturday at Emagine Rochester Hills: Scoop up some Emagine gift cards and a salty, savory bag of popcorn the way only a movie theater can make. Get a huge, family-size bag for $15, or other item like candy, spun cotton candy, french fries, pretzel bites, fountain drinks and more (prices vary). Call ahead to place your order. Noon-7 p.m. Sat. 200 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills. (248) 243-3456 or emagine-entertainment.com/curbside.

Chef Amado Lopez at Frame: Enjoy Tijuana-style tacos from chef Lopez, who has cooked in Mexico and Chicago, attended the Culinary Institute of America and spent time cooking with Mexican cuisine expert Rick Bayless. His three-week residency at Frame inside Joebar features patio dining with multi-course meal or take-home carryout meal option ($35). Mexican cocktails are on the menu, too. Week one of residency starts July 23. 23839 John R., #2, Hazel Park. Book your experience at framehazelpark.com.

Lavender Market at Blake’s: Instead of the annual Lavender Festival this year, Blake’s Farm will host a Lavender Market with lavender-infused food and drink, lavender field yoga and aroma meditation, DIY workshops, free classes and loads of Michigan-made products. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24-26. $8, free for ages 12 and younger. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com/lavender-festival.

