Black is Beautiful beer release at Batch Brewing Company: Outdoor party to celebrate the release of Black is Beautiful, an oak barrel-aged imperial stout made with raspberry, vanilla, cacao nibs and espresso and has 10% alcohol by volume. Proceeds from the beer will benefit the Bail Project which fights mass incarceration. The release party also has barbecue food from Smoking Section with vegan options. 5-10 p.m. Fri. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008. The beer, as well as other food and beverages, can also be ordered online for curbside pickup at batchbrewingcompany.square.site/curbside.

Batch Brewing Company celebrates its new Black is Beautiful stout with an outdoor party Friday night. (Photo: Batch Brewing Company)

Pietrzyk Pierogi at Kuhnhenn Brewery Co.: Dine-in or call ahead and order a carryout. Pietrzyk Pierogi will serve original and gourmet pierogi, plus kielbasa and hot dogs. 5-8 p.m. Fri. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (313) 614-9393.

Lavender Market at Blake’s: Instead of the annual Lavender Festival this year, Blake’s Farm will instead host a Lavender Market to allow customers to enjoy the many lavender items they’ve grown to love — including ice cream, lemonade, cupcakes, as well as lavender-infused hard cider and beer — but in a more socially distant setting. Blake’s lavender treats at will be at Blake’s Cider Mill and Blake’s Tasting Room from July 20-Aug. 2. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakefarms.com/lavender-festival.

Chef Amado Lopez at Frame: Enjoy Tijuana-style tacos from chef Lopez, who has cooked in Mexico and Chicago, attended the Culinary Institute of America and spent time cooking with Mexican cuisine expert Rick Bayless. His three-week residency at Frame inside Joebar features patio dining with multi-course meal or take-home carryout meal option ($35). Mexican cocktails are on the menu, too. Week one of residency starts July 23. 23839 John R., #2, Hazel Park. Book your experience at framehazelpark.com.

Anita's Kitchen goes back to carryout only: In Ferndale, popular Middle Eastern restaurant Anita's Kitchen was open for dine-in service earlier this summer, but has decided to go back to carryout only. "After much consideration we have decided to focus entirely on carryout and catering services for the foreseeable future," reads a statement on its Facebook page. "It has become very apparent that this is what a majority of our customers prefer at this point in time, and we feel strongly that we can be more effective as a business by focusing ourselves in this realm." Carryout service and curbside pickup is open noon-8 p.m. Tues.-Fri. and 4-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 22651 Woodward, Ferndale. Order online at anitaskitchen.com.

