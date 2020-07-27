A rally hosted by congressional candidate Lisa McClain scheduled for Friday at Blake’s Big Apple in Armada has been canceled by the Blake family due what they say is a misrepresentation of its involvement in the free event.

According to digital fliers posted to social media this week, the 90-minute event was billed as "an event supporting President Trump and our police" and included “a reception hosted by the Roncelli and Blake Families." Featured special guests were touted as Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, and former Milwaukee sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.

McClain is running for the U.S. House in Michigan's 10th District, a seat held by Paul Mitchell, who is not running for re-election. Her opponents in the primary are Shane Hernandez and Doug Slocum.

Owners of Blake's Big Apple have canceled Lisa McClain's Friday rally, citing miscommunication. (Photo: Facebook)

After news of the event circulated around social media, some called for a boycott of Blake’s products, which includes a successful line of hard ciders that are sold at many bars and restaurants in Metro Detroit.

The Roncelli family is tied to Roncelli Inc., a construction company, owned by a “family friend” of the Blakes, according to their representative.

A Monday morning joint statement by Andrew, Pete and Paul Blake said the event has been canceled and they apologized to friends and supporters for “the miscommunication."

“Blake’s initially agreed to allow Mrs. McClain to rent private space under the assumption that it was a small private gathering, but when we learned that the McClain campaign was positioning this as an event to support President Trump and using the Blake’s Family name to do so, we immediately canceled the event,” the Blakes say in a statement sent to The Detroit News and posted to social media.

The family-owned business, which includes an Armada orchard, farm, restaurant and other attractions as well as the hard cider company, said they that while they have no problem renting space to various political parties for small private events, “the promotion and positioning of this event went beyond the scope of what we are comfortable with as a family and as a business.”

“We hope that you can forgive us for this honest mistake, as we will continue to strive every day to be an inclusive company serving all members of our local communities.”

McClain said on social media Monday that her event was not canceled and that she will announce a new venue soon.

