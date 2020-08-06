A trio of restaurants have opened up in downtown Birmingham where Mitchell’s Seafood once was. Sidecar Slider Bar, Shift and Slice Pizza Kitchen are three different concepts under one roof.

In addition to variety, the new destination will offer something the area has little of: late-night dining. The kitchen is planning to stay open until 2 a.m. for carryout and delivery.

Sidecar Slider Bar is open in downtown Birmingham along with a craft cocktail lounge and pizza kitchen. (Photo: Iconica Art)

Here are more details on each facet of the new ventures, run by S-Three Restaurants Group. The first two are open now.

Sidecar Slider Bar: There will be tiny, gourmet burgers, obviously, but also shareable items like coconut shrimp and pierogi and pub-friendly fare like hot dogs, pitas and loaded tots. There is seating inside and out and a bar with nearly two dozen draft beers and a thoughtful bourbon list. Sidecar Slider Bar, which originally opened in 2016 on Merrill in Birmingham, is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. Sidecar has three other suburban locations.

Shift: This romantic cocktail lounge will have craft beverages with house-made syrups and other ingredients and a little fancier menu items like goat cheese figs, salmon croquettes and beef carpaccio.

Slice: A casual pizzeria that is still in the works and is set to open at the end of the month. Here they’ll have specialty round pizzas, salads and subs, as well as pizza delivery.

All three eateries are at 117 Willits in Birmingham. Visit sidecarsliderbar.com/birmingham for more information or call Sidecar Slider Bar at (248) 792-2380.

