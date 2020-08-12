White Castle seeks 'Cravers Hall of Fame' nominees

Restaurant and food briefs

White Castle looking for nominees for Cravers Hall of Fame: Historic slider chain White Castle is seeking nominations for its 2020 class of the Cravers Hall of Fame. While this happens each year, 2021 is White Castle’s 100th anniversary celebration, so the upcoming inductees will have a chance to be on packaging at select White Castle locations next year. Those selected for the Cravers Hall of Fame get an all-expense paid trip to Columbus, Ohio, to the home office. Enthusiasts can enter at whitecastle.com/craver-nation/craver-hall-of-fame by Sept. 30. Entries are judged on brand loyalty, creative presentation, originality and “magnitude of the crave.”

Cheeseburger in Caseville fest canceled, sort of: This would normally be the time to celebrate one of America's favorite foods but the annual Cheeseburger in Caseville festival is officially canceled by the Caseville Chamber of Commerce. "Some local businesses have chosen to keep the spirit of the festival alive and feature festival themed food and entertainment," says a statement on social media. The Chamber of Commerce also says commemorative T-shirts will be for sale soon, and the local Kiwanis Club will continue with its "best cheeseburger" contest. casevillechamber.com.

Stage Deli feeds front-line workers: Help the Stage Deli in West Bloomfield give back to the community on Thursday. For every sandwich purchased — and they have more than 80 on their menu — the deli will donate one to a front line worker. The longstanding family-owned business has recently expanded its outdoor seating and promotes social distancing and frequent sanitizing. 6873 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. (248) 855-6622 or thestagedeli.com.

Smoothie King comes to Oakland County: As part of its Michigan expansion, casual Dallas-based chain Smoothie King is opening two new stores in Oakland County. A Royal Oak location at 3135 W. 13 Mile will debut Tuesday with an outdoor, grand opening party set for Aug. 29 with a chance to win free smoothies for a year. A second location at 29111 Telegraph in Southfield will follow on Sept. 1, with a grand opening event on Sept. 19. Dining rooms will open at a later date, but there will be drive-thru and call-ahead carryout orders. Visit smoothieking.com/royaloak or smoothieking.com/southfield.

WDET launches cooking podcast: WDET-FM host Ann Delisi has teamed up with Mabel Gray chef James Rigato to launch the “Essential Cooking” podcast, an extension of her popular radio series. The first episode, “I Hate My Own Cooking: How to Spice Things Up” is live now at wdet.org.

Customer appreciation special at Mario’s: Old school Italian restaurant Mario’s in Midtown is offering a $60 gift certificate for $30 through Sunday. Gift card can be used all on one visit through Oct. 31. Visit mariosdetroit.com/gf to purchase.

La Cucina del Vino has closed: Wine-centric Italian restaurant La Cucina del Vino in Shelby Township has closed after five years of business. Founder and sommelier Lisa J. Ribaudo confirmed the closing on social media earlier this month, thanking customers for their support.

Melody Baetens