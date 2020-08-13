Iconic Detroit area sandwiches, both modern and classic

When people think of the food of Detroit, of course coneys and deep-dish square pizza come to mind along with Better Made chips, Faygo, Vernors and Sanders bumpy cake.

While there's not one specific sandwich Detroit is known for — like New Orleans' muffaletta or Philly's cheese steak — local diners know we've got such a plethora of gyros, hanis, party store subs, shawarmas, tortas, pitas and deli delights that we could do a best-of list for each. The sheer variety of what we call a "sandwich" around here is also a testament to the city's immigrant roots.

Here are some highlights to exercise your appetite, including quintessential classics that have stood the test of time, and newer versions that are poised to become future Detroit sandwich heroes. If I've left out your favorite, don't worry, we're not handing out gold medals here. This list is just for fun and to celebrate National Sandwich Month, which is August (and to give you some lunch ideas).

All businesses listed are currently serving in some form, but may have limited hours or seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Golden Fleece's Gyro: As a gyro enthusiast, I enjoy a Greek pita with thinly-shaved meat and tzatziki sauce from a variety of sources, but I've yet to find one that tops the house-made, seasoned lamb from Golden Fleece, one of the oldest businesses in Greektown. 525 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 962-7093. See also: KouZína Greek Street Food has craveable, highly customizable gyros (121 N. Main, Royal Oak).

Balkan House's Döner Kebab: In the neighborhood of a gyro, but with more of a Turkish influence, this sandwich has delighted both customers and the local food media since its debut in 2019. Balkan House's döner — a house-made pita bread stuffed with meat that is a mix of beef and lamb plus lettuce, cucumber, tomato and a fantastic secret sauce — can be found in two area locations. 3028 Caniff, Hamtramck. (313) 262-6234. 314 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 268-4920.

National Coney Island's Hani: Often playing second fiddle to the coney dog, National's hani may just be a "chicken finger pita," but it's a comfort food staple. The many variations and imitations at other Metro Detroit diners are a testament to that. Visit nationalconeyisland.com for a list of more than a dozen area locations.

Ima's Kerrang Chicken: If the Hani is the fried chicken sandwich of yesteryear, Ima's kerrang chicken sandwich is the future's favorite. As far as chef-driven, independent restaurants go, the crispy, juicy — and spicy, if you order it that way! — meal is the stand-out darling of chicken-sandwich-mania brought on by Popeyes and embraced by seemingly every restaurant with a fryer. Ima, which has two locations in Detroit and one in Madison Heights, was already a favorite for its Japanese fare, but the introduction of the kerrang chicken sandwich late last year (which also has a vegan version) made it a local staple. 2015 Michigan, Detroit. 4870 Cass, Detroit. 23302 John R, Madison Heights. imanoodles.com. See also: The massively huge and flavorful Moroccan fried chicken sandwich at Saffron de Twah (7636 Gratiot, Detroit) and the juicy "fake chicken" vegan sandwich from Street Beet, operating inside Third Street Bar (4626 Third, Detroit).

Italian market submarine: Which area market has the best classic deli Italian sub may depend on what kind of bread you prefer. For sesame stans who prefer a crustier loaf, it's Bommarito Bakery (21830 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores) by a mile. For a softer sandwich, head to Alcamo's in Dearborn (4423 Schaefer) where they have a full menu of subs made with locally baked soft buns that are still sturdy enough to hold in the house-made secret sauce. Both family-owned spots have been around for decades, as has Gonella's (295 Oakwood, Detroit and 10021 Telegraph, Redford Township) where you get to customize the size of your sub and choose hard or soft bread.

Rocco's Love Letter to the Corner Deli: A newer deli and market, Rocco's pays homage to the area's classic aforementioned Italian market subs. They stuff Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, sharp provalone and all the fixings inside a crusty loaf. Rocco's Italian Deli is currently offering curbside pickup only. 3627 Cass, Detroit. (313) 315-3033 or roccosdetroit.com. See also: Spread Detroit is an even newer spot down the street with beautiful, piled-high deli sandwiches (4201 Cass, Detroit).

Al Ameer Shawarma: This multi-location destination for Lebanese food makes a simple and quintessential shawarma with seasoned meat, pickle and garlic wrapped in a warm pita. Al Ameer, the 2016 winner of a James Beard America's Classic Award, makes theirs compact for just $3.99, giving you room in your belly and wallet to explore more of the menu. 12710 W. Warren, Dearborn. (313) 582-8185. 27346 Ford, Dearborn Heights. (313) 565-9600. See also: A mostly carryout stand, Tuhama's has an excellent beef shawarma that is very filling with seasoned chunks of beef and gorgeous, red tomatoes for just $5. Get it on French bread for $6 (10613 Warren, Dearborn).

Bucharest Shawarma: Like a daredevil cousin of the traditional shawarma sandwich, the Bucharest Shawarma is a modern classic with the expected marinated chicken, pickles and garlic sauce, but also stuffed with mayo and french fries, and it's a double-foil-wrapped torpedo, nearly twice as big as other shawarmas, for just $6. Any minute a Royal Oak location is expected to open at 13 Mile and Woodward to join the five spots already in Detroit proper. Visit bucharestgrill.com.

Taqueria Lupita'sTortas: Many Latin American restaurants in the area, especially in southwest Detroit, offer large tortas, sandwiches on a crusty white roll stuffed with grilled meats like steak, chicken and pork, but also chorizo and even beef tongue as offered at this casual, longtime favorite. 3443 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 843-1105. See also: New school Mexican restaurant Peso Bar (2547 Bagley, Detroit) also has an entire menu section dedicated to tortas, with some twists on classics like pastor cauliflower and the meat-free Impossible burger

Hygrade Delicatessen's old school sandwiches: There are so many corned beef sandwiches in this town to fall in love with, but let's shine a light on this time warp diner just outside of Corktown. Besides the traditional or turkey reuben they're known for, the breakfast-and-lunch-only spot also has triple-deckers like the Packing House Favorite (also my favorite here) stacked with turkey, Swiss and coleslaw. The authentically vintage decor is worth the trip alone. 3640 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-6620. See also: For a classic, no-frills ham sandwich further down Michigan, Lile's Sandwich Shop has stood the test of time (13800 Michigan, Dearborn). (Mike's Famous Ham Place next door to Hygrade is temporarily closed.) It's sandwich heaven in West Bloomfield Township at the Stage Deli, which has a huge variety of rye delights, including an entire menu section for reubens (6873 Orchard Lake).

Mudgie's new school sandwiches: A modern version of a Corktown deli, Mudgie's not only has corned beef, but house-smoked pastrami, pork and tempeh. The latter is used in the THC, a vegan flatbread wrap with dill pickle hummus, cucumber, avocado, carrot, arugula and sunflower sprouts. It was a frequent special that landed on Mudgie's permanent menu earlier this year. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or mudgiesdeli.com. See also: Going on a vegan sandwich tangent, Detroit Vegan Soul's "catfish" sandwich with cornmeal-battered tofu and a vegan tartar sauce is another future classic (19614 Grand River, Detroit; detroitvegansoul.com).

Iconic Ernie: Last, but not least, if you're going to list local sandwiches, you have to give a nod to the area's biggest lunchtime personality, Ernie of Ernie's Market in Oak Park. His super-tall onion roll deli sandos are worth standing in line for, but it's really Ernie's personality that makes him iconic. Whether he's greeting you with his signature "hey baby" or sneaking a bundle of Hershey's kisses in your hand, a trip to the modest store will leave you with a smile (and a giant sandwich). 8500 Capital, Oak Park. (248) 541-9703.

What tops your list of exemplary Detroit sandwiches? Drop me an email or give me a shout on Twitter.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens