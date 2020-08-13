Shrimp is king at Lanette's in Highland Park

A Highland Park carryout business is getting some buzz lately for its juicy, jumbo fried shrimp.

Lanette's Shrimp House opened last summer on Woodward where the Miley & Miley Shrimp Shack used to be. It is a modest space with a small kitchen and a carryout window. While the location may be low-key, the flavors are big.

As the name implies, the star here is the jumbo shrimp with a thick, golden breading. Even just a few will satisfy, and the half-pound offering makes a good-sized lunch, but they are sold as quarter pound or a full pound as well.

Get them with thick-cut, well-seasoned fries and a small sample of the creamy coleslaw. Other seafood offerings include orange roughy as well as classics like catfish and perch. They come four pieces to an order, or get half that as a sandwich with fish between two slices of bread (that's it: no other frills).

Lanette’s also has fried chicken, barbecue and homestyle sides like macaroni and cheese, red beans and rice, collard greens and sweet yams. Barbecue ribs and chicken is offered at dinner Fridays and Saturdays only, and on Thursday evening they serve turkey tacos.

Owner Todd Perkins named the shrimp shack after his late wife, Jetuan Lanette Perkins, who died complications from of lupus in 2016. The restaurant's tagline "Est. 1972" is in reference to the year she was born. We're told it was her dream to open a restaurant, and this is her family's way of honoring her memory. Her children Kennedy and Todd Jr. also work at Lanette's.

Lanette's Shrimp House, 13548 Woodward in Highland Park, is open for take away noon-8 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., noon-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 438-5800 to order. Visit lanettesrestaurants.com for more information. Delivery is available through the DoorDash and Grubhub apps.

