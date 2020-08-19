Farm-fresh, canal-side cafe Coriander gets ready for next phase

After a season of weekend brunches and dinners, Coriander Kitchen and Farm is closing up its pop-up service as the farm-to-table operation readies to transition from food trailer to a more permanent incarnation.

The two women behind the Coriander, farmer Gwen Meyer and chef Alison Heeres, are planning to reopen in October with an almost-all-season outdoor space with indoor kitchen facility (they were cooking in a trailer all summer). Guests will still be able to enjoy the urban oasis with socially distant meals outside near the canal that is off the Detroit River, near Riverfront-Lakewood East Park in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood.

The menu employs ingredients from their diverse farm nearby, close to Gratiot and Jos Campau. But don't expect just salads and root vegetables. Coriander has been offering not only seasonal salads and fresh veggie skewers, but also cheeseburgers, whitefish sandwiches and sriracha chicken wings.

The menu has some unique stuff, too, like grilled halloumi cheese wrapped in grape leaves and a marinated jerk tofu dish.

Because it's outside, Coriander's pop-up style service had been weather dependent this summer, often closing for due to rain. Keep an eye out for possibly one more service from the food trailer this month before closing up to prepare for the autumn reveal of the next phase.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm's restaurant is at 14601 Riverside, Detroit. Visit corianderkitchenandfarm.com or follow on Instagram at @coriander_det to follow up with their progress.

