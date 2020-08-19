Taste of Southfield kicks off Monday, plus more food news and events

Dining calendar

Restaurant Week, a Taste of Southfield: Besides special pricing and promotions at participating restaurants, this year’s Taste of Southfield also has an online competition for the ultimate burger and a socially distanced Community Day kick off with drive-thru giveaways. Aug. 24-30. Community Day is noon-4 p.m. Mon. at 20300 Civic Center Drive, #1102, Southfield. Visit SouthfieldChamber.com/TOS.

Mackinac Island Fudge Festival goes on: The annual Mackinac Island Fudge Festival will return this year in a modified format with traditional and virtual experiences. This includes a new fudge flavor reveal at May’s Candy Shop, an outdoor screening of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and virtual fudge-making demos. Aug. 28-30. Visit mackinacisland.org/mackinac-island-fudge-festival/ for all the details.

Sip & Taste Garden Stroll at Lafayette Greens: Enjoy small bites made with garden-fresh herbs, wine and cocktails at this fundraiser for the Greening of Detroit. The party, which also has cooking demos from local chefs is taking place at Lafayette Greens, an urban garden in the heart of downtown Detroit. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10. $100 and up. 132 W. Lafayette, Detroit. Search for tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Detroit Writing Room Speakers Series featuring Detroit Chefs: This virtual panel will explore how four Detroit chefs incorporate sustainable food practices at their restaurants, and how you can at home. The event will also discuss how the chefs are handling running a restaurant through a pandemic. Moderated by Detroit News restaurant critic Melody Baetens and featuring chefs Max Hardy, Rohani Foulkes, Omar Anani and Erika Boyd. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $20, includes a special offer from each restaurant. detroitwritingroom.com/speakers-series.

Fall Beer Fest canceled: Originally scheduled for Oct. 24 in Eastern Market, the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled its fall beer festival. This is the fourth of the organizations’ five yearly festivals that were canceled this year. Visit mibeer.com for other ways to celebrate Michigan’s craft beer industry.

Food briefs

Blake’s Hard Cider launches fall flavors: As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking of fall drinks. Blake’s is bringing back two of its seasonal hard ciders: caramel apple and apple lantern. A fan favorite, the varieties were introduced five years ago and regularly sell out each season. Browse availability at blakeshardcider.com/cider-finder.

New “Vegetarian Detroit” podcast: Food blogger Jewell Dziendziel has launched “Vegetarian Detroit,” a new podcast that explores the areas dining scene from a meat-free, plant-based point of view. Listen at thebite2night.com.

Hershey’s offers restaurants a chance to win $10,000: “S’more Give Back” is a new offer from Hershey’s chocolate, offering small, independent restaurants a chance to win one of $10,000 prizes. Restaurants that create or have an existing s’mores creation on their menu can apply at smoresgivesback.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker has a rosé: Invivo X SPJ Rosé, a new product from actress Sarah Jessica Parker, recently launched in Michigan. The full-bodied pink wine retails for around $20 and is sold at Plum Market and Meijer. Best known for her role as Carrie in “Sex and the City,” Parker worked with New Zealand-based winery to develop the vino and create the bottle design. Find it at wine.com.

