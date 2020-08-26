PAO Detroit has a new menu, plus more food news around town

Dining and food news

PAO Detroit celebrates anniversary with new menu: Located in the former Michigan Oriental Theater, PAO Detroit recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with updates to the Pan-Asian menu. New items include a Japanese Caesar salad, street noodles, orange sesame salmon, ahi tuna tacos, Mongolian beef tips with Japanese sticky rice and housemade crab Rangoon with orange chili gastrique. PAO is at 114 W. Adams, Detroit. Visit paodetroit.com to reserve a table.

Longevity Wines now available in Michigan: Products from Longevity Wines of Livermore Valley in Northern California, one of the few Black-owned wineries in the United States, are now available in Michigan. Look for their California Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon with twist-off Helix cork. Find store near you at https://www.longevitywines.com/find-our-wine.html.

327 Braun Court reopens with pizza: An upscale dive known for craft cocktails has reopened for service (Wed.-Sat.) with new offerings, including Neapolitan-style pizza. They also have snack boards, burrata, cocktail kits, nonalcoholic beverages and more to enjoy in their outdoor space or to go. 327 Braun Court, Ann Arbor. (734) 219-3768 or place an order at 327brauncourt.square.site.

Olga’s Kitchen celebrates 50 years with deals: Casual restaurant group Olga’s Kitchen is celebrating 50 years of gyros and Greek salads with a month’s worth of specials on its mobile app. On Sept. 1 get an Original Olga for 50 cents with any other purchase. The second week of September, get $5 off a family meal deal. Various specials continue through Oct. 4.

Little Caesars combines pizza and bread sticks: The latest product from Little Caesars is slices-n-stix, a combination pie that is half pepperoni pizza (four slices) and half cheese bread sticks (eight sticks). It’s $6, comes with a side of crazy sauce and is available starting Monday for a limited time at locations across the country.

Upcoming Events

Sip & Taste Garden Stroll at Lafayette Greens: Enjoy small bites made with garden-fresh herbs, wine and cocktails at this fundraiser for the Greening of Detroit. The party, which also has cooking demos from local chefs is taking place at Lafayette Greens, an urban garden in the heart of downtown Detroit. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 10. $100 and up. 132 W. Lafayette, Detroit. Search for tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Detroit Writing Room Speakers Series featuring Detroit Chefs: This virtual panel will explore how four Detroit chefs incorporate sustainable food practices at their restaurants, and how you can at home. The event will also discuss how the chefs are handling running a restaurant through a pandemic. Moderated by Detroit News restaurant critic Melody Baetens and featuring chefs Max Hardy, Rohani Foulkes, Omar Anani and Erika Boyd. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $20, includes a special offer from each restaurant. detroitwritingroom.com/speakers-series.

Taste of the Pierogi Festival at Sweetest Heart of Mary: This annual celebration of Polish food will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pierogi fans can still get some food and support the church by ordering a $10 pierogi dinner or $15 Polish plate. 1-7 p.m. Sept. 12. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-0533 to place carryout or order on site.

Fall Beer Fest canceled: Originally scheduled for Oct. 24 in Eastern Market, the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled its fall beer festival. This is the fourth of the organizations’ five yearly festivals that were canceled this year. Visit mibeer.com for other ways to celebrate Michigan’s craft beer industry.

Melody Baetens