New motor sports-themed restaurant, event space planned for Pontiac's M1 Concourse

Pontiac's M1 Concourse announced details Tuesday of their plans to expand the private garage facility and performance race track to include a state-of-the-art event center and multi-level restaurant.

Expected to debut in September 2021, the restaurant will have a motor sports theme and indoor and outdoor dining areas, including a second-story deck with a view of their Champion Motor Speedway, plus a cigar lounge and wine bar.

The M1 Concourse is an 87-acre facility that is home to private, luxury garages — they call them "garage-mahals" — as well as corporate, private and public events. This restaurant will be open to the public daily.

"We're excited for the restaurant because it will allow the public to come here not just for events, but every single day of the year," said CEO Jordan Zlotoff. "They can come have a burger, have a drink ... the restaurant has a second floor rooftop balcony deck actually overlooking the track. You can sit up there, take in all the activity watch the different events and experiences that are going on."

A culinary partner will be revealed soon. Zlotoff says he would like a name that is familiar with Metro Detroit diners.

"We're likely going to be bringing on somebody that has a track record of success and experience," he said, adding that he'd be open to an experienced partner that wanted to try a new theme or different direction than perhaps what they're known for.

The M1 Concourse restaurant and event center with a 6,325-square-foot ballroom will be a massive 28,500-square-foot development with its own entrances on Woodward and South Blvd.

When asked what the cuisine would be like, Zlotoff compared it loosely to two nearby Roberts Restaurant Group businesses Roadside B & G or Bill's.

"Not extreme fine dining, but also a step above just casual bar fare. We want it to be accessible to the public but we also want it to be a slightly sophisticated experience that's more than just the standard burger," he said at a ground-breaking event for the new facility Tuesday. "We're trying to strike the balance between a culinary experience that people appreciate who have finer states, but it's also available fro the public that don't want to spent $100 on a meal."

