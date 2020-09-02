Bombshell Treat Bar launches delivery, plus more food news

Dining and food news

Bombshell Treat Bar debuts delivery service: A new small-batch popsicle and dessert company has launched in Troy, offering delivery and online ordering starting Sept. 10. The gourmet “party pops” are sold in taster kits starting at $40. One of the top flavors are the Summer in Traverse City pop, a vanilla popsicle with a Michigan cherry shell, candy caviar, white chocolate drizzle and glitter dust. They have dairy-free options, too. There’s no brick-and-mortar location just yet, but one is in the works. www.bombshelltreatbar.com.

New menu items at Better Health: This area market and café has new vegan and organic menu items, including an organic “whopper” made with Michigan, grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, organic lettuce, onion, pickles, mayo and ketchup on a grilled, organic wheat bun. They also have flatbreads, a stuffed burger (vegan or meat) and açai bowls. Visit thebetterhealthstore.com for locations.

Upcoming Events

National Cheese Pizza Day at Mootz Pizzeria: Sometimes it’s OK to just have cheese on your pizza. Foodie holiday National Cheese Pizza Day is Saturday and Mootz Pizzeria + Bar in downtown Detroit wants you to celebrate with their “Holy Cheesus” a blend of four melted cheese with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230.

Bakehouse46 and Cupcake Station have free cupcake for teachers: Are you a schoolteacher? Bring your teacher’s ID into Bakehouse 46 in Birmingham or Rochester or the Cupcake Station in Ferndale, Ann Arbor or Plymouth and get a free grandma’s apple pie cupcake. Offer is good Sept. 8-13. Visit bakehouse46.com for location details.

Taste of the Pierogi Festival at Sweetest Heart of Mary: This annual celebration of Polish food will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pierogi fans can still get some food and support the church by ordering a $10 pierogi dinner or $15 Polish plate. 1-7 p.m. Sept. 12. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-0533 to place carryout or order on site.

Masktoberfest at Batch Brewing Company: An Oktoberfest celebration for 2020, this outdoor weekend event is a celebration of German food and beer, including an all-day German brunch on Sept. 20. Masks are mandatory. Festivities are Sept. 18-20. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: Enjoy specials for dine-in and carryout service from a diverse array of restaurants in Madison Heights, including Vietnamese, Japanese, Lebanese and American cuisines. Specials run Sept. 20-26. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: A smorgasbord of cuisine from different local food trucks will be available in one spot at the end of this month. The family-friendly event also has DJs, craft beer, ciders and vendors. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sept. 26. $5 admission; free for veterans, active military and kids younger than 5. 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at MichiganMEGAFoodTruckRally.com.

Melody Baetens