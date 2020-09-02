Beloved Dutch Girl Donuts to reopen Tuesday

There's some sweet news for fans of longstanding coffee-and-doughnuts spot Dutch Girl Donuts. The Detroit mainstay will reopen Tuesday after being closed since March because of the pandemic.

The business announced on Facebook this week simply that they will reopen Sept. 8 and that there would be "more information to follow."

The beloved doughnut shop, which opened in 1947, had been temporarily closed for months, causing some customers to worry. Their Facebook announcement about reopening had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Given the current situation we are working on reopening soon," reads a Facebook post from July. "Sorry for any inconvenience while we work out the best way to open for all our customers and employees. Miss you all be safe."

Dutch Girl Donuts is at 19000 Woodward in Detroit and is open 24-hours a day during the week, through 6 p.m. Sat. and closed on Sun. Call (313) 368-3020.

mbaetns@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens