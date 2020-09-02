Online event explores sustainability with Detroit chefs

The Detroit News

When talking about restaurants and food, the word sustainability gets thrown around a lot, but what does that mean in practice?

This and more will be the topic of discussion next week at the Detroit Writing Room's next Speaker Series, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

The online event includes a panel of area chefs and restaurant owners including Saffron De Twah's Omar Anani, Detroit Vegan Soul co-owner and chef Erika Boyd, Nomadic Detroit's Rohani Foulkes and Maxcel Hardy of Coop Detroit and some upcoming new restaurants. The discussion will be moderated by Detroit News restaurant critic Melody Baetens.

Chefs will discuss how they practice being environmentally friendly in their restaurants and how people can do the same in their own homes. The panel will also talk about the changes their businesses have made because of the recent blow to the industry.

"This Speakers Series will be a fun opportunity to hear directly from some of Detroit's favorite chefs," says Detroit Writing Room founder Stephanie Steinberg. "Restaurants also have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, so the chefs will share their stories about how they've handled the pandemic — from keeping staff employed to giving back to the community."

After the discussion, viewers will have an opportunity to ask the chefs questions. Tickets are $20 and include a special offer to redeem at each of the panelists' restaurants. Register at detroitwritingroom.com/speakers-series.