Karl's in the Siren Hotel reopens for carryout with 1950s-style TV dinners

On the second floor of boutique hotel the Siren in downtown Detroit, Karl's is known for its polished vintage decor and classic American diner fare.

Executive chef and owner Kate Williams recently reopened the restaurant for carryout service after the pandemic closed them down in March. Part of the charm of the restaurant is the throwback ambiance, and she's packing a little of that to-go with meals that are served like TV dinners from the 1950s and 60s, silver tray and all.

All dinners are sold at a ready-to-eat temperature, but also include reheating instructions. Each try comes with a fun, classic movie recommendation, too.

“A lot of Karl’s is cheeky and fun and it’s very on-brand with everything else … classic American food done and executed really well and sourced responsibly," said Williams. "We’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

Try the smothered panko-crusted pork cutlet dinner with mushroom and onion gravy, served with corn and mashed potatoes, or the Maurice salad with garlic bread and soup. You can also get breakfast with pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and cheesy grits.

Karl's to-go menu also includes a selection of beer and wine, plus cocktails from the Candy Bar, the intimate and stunning lounge on the hotel's main floor.

The Candy Bar is open for dine-in seating by reservation only. Guests can order the bar's full cocktail menu and the TV dinners from Karl's. Visit candybardetroit.com to make reservations there.

Karl's and Candy Bar are located in the Siren Hotel, 1509 Broadway in Detroit. Call (313) 277-4736. Visit karlsdetroit.com to place an order. Food and drink can be picked up in the first floor lobby of the hotel when ready.

Williams' acclaimed Corktown restaurant Lady of the House, at 1426 Bagley, will return for indoor and outdoor service on Sept. 17. Reservations will be open soon at ladyofthehousedetroit.com.

More:Adventures in pandemic carryout: Highlights from our restaurant critic

More:Restaurant Review: Visitors and locals should soak in the vintage charm at Karl's in the Siren Hotel

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens