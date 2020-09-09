Mario's Detroit celebrates 72 years, plus more food news

Dining and food news

Mario’s Detroit celebrates 72nd anniversary: This month marks 72 years of red sauce, pasta, seafood and steaks at this Cass Corridor restaurant. To celebrate, Mario’s will have special pricing through Sept. 30, including whole Maine lobster dinners for $15.99 on Tuesdays and $27 New York strip sirloin with several sides for $27 on Fridays and Sundays. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

GoNanas makes vegan, gluten-free banana bread: Recent University of Michigan graduates Morgan Lerner and Annie Slabotsky recently launched this allergy-free, gluten-free, vegan banana bread mix company. GoNanas is mixed at home, so you can add your own touches to it, and it comes in different varities like chocolate chip and seasonal pumpkin spice. It’s also sold as a finished, baked product. Order at eatgonanas.com.

Buddy’s offers teachers half off: Through the month of September, Metro Detroit Buddy’s Pizza locations will offer teachers 50% off on orders up to $50. The deal is good for carryout or dine-in orders; teachers just have to show their ID in person. Visit buddyspizza.com/teachers for details.

Misfits Market launches in Michigan: This subscription food service wants to help break the cycle of food waste. Recently launched in Michigan, Misfits Market sends funny-looking, but otherwise good, fruits and vegetables to your front door. The produce is 100% organic and cheaper than grocery store prices. Visit www.misfitsmarket.com.

Upcoming Events

Love is Love Rainbow Seeker Send-Off at Blake’s: Say goodbye to summer and this seasonal cider, which is dedicated to LGBTQ equality. Hear live music and enjoy Rainbow Seeker cider at the outdoor pavilion. Partial proceeds will be donated to the LGBT National Help Center. Free admission; must be 21 or older. 6-9 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 10. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. blakeshardcider.com.

Cooking with Clergy at Pope Francis Center: Chef Fr. Tim McCabe will lead this Zoom cooking class. Guests will follow along at home with their own pizza kit, including a bottle of wine. Kits must be picked up at the center today after registering. The event is a fundraiser for the center’s THRIVE crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a $50,000 addition for quarters and a laundry service for the center’s guests. 6:30-8 p.m. Thurs. Sept. 10. $75. 438 St. Antoine, Detroit p2p.onecause.com/change/event/Cooking.

Bakehouse46 and Cupcake Station have free cupcake for teachers: Are you a schoolteacher? Bring your teacher’s ID into Bakehouse 46 in Birmingham or Rochester or the Cupcake Station in Ferndale, Ann Arbor or Plymouth and get a free grandma’s apple pie cupcake. Offer is good through Sunday. Visit bakehouse46.com for location details.

Taste of the Pierogi Festival at Sweetest Heart of Mary: This annual celebration of Polish food will be a little different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Pierogi fans can still get some food and support the church by ordering a $10 pierogi dinner or $15 Polish plate. 1-7 p.m. Sat. 4440 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-0533 to place carryout or order on site.

Masktoberfest at Batch Brewing Company: An Oktoberfest celebration for 2020, this outdoor weekend event is a celebration of German food and beer, including an all-day German brunch on Sept. 20. Masks are mandatory. Festivities are Sept. 18-20. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: Enjoy specials for dine-in and carryout service from a diverse array of restaurants in Madison Heights, including Vietnamese, Japanese, Lebanese and American cuisines. Specials run Sept. 20-26. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: A smorgasbord of cuisine from different local food trucks will be available in one spot at the end of this month. The family-friendly event also has DJs, craft beer, ciders and vendors. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sept. 26. $5 admission; free for veterans, active military and kids younger than 5. 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at MichiganMEGAFoodTruckRally.com.

Melody Baetens