Andiamo group to open Statler Bristo at City Club Apartments CBD

A new American and French bistro and market is headed to the ground floor of the City Club Apartments CBD Detroit near Grand Circus Park.

The Statler Bistro, named after the site's past incarnation as the Statler Hotel, is scheduled to debut in January with 175 seats, indoor and outdoor seating and a market with groceries and packaged meals.

The new eatery will be the 22nd restaurant for the family-owned Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which also operates Andiamo Italian restaurants and two Joe Muer locations.

The pet-friendly and design-driven City Club Apartments CBD at Washington Blvd. and Park Avenue are part of a group that has offices in Detroit, Chicago and Toronto. Currently pre-leasing, it will have 288 apartments and penthouses and posh amenities like a pool, dog park, outdoor movie theater, club room and underground valet parking.

Along with the Statler Bistro, Premier Pet Supply pet store is also set to be a ground-level tenant.

