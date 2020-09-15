Saffron de Twah ceases carryout service to focus on feeding the community

One of the city's most interesting new restaurants, Saffron de Twah, is changing up its business model for the time being, and will no longer be open for day-to-day carryout orders.

Instead, owner and chef Omar Anani has teamed up with nonprofit group Brilliant Detroit to feed hungry people in the community.

His tiny, award-winning and nationally recognized Moroccan restaurant on Gratiot Ave. will pivot from being a carryout restaurant (they closed the dining room early on in the pandemic) to operating as the Saffron Community Kitchen, serving Brilliant Detroit exclusively, aside from large catering orders.

"We are confident that this will enable our staff to put our energy, creativity, and care primarily to providing hundreds of meals for Detroit meal relief, and leave no Detroiters hungry," said Anani in a media release, adding that he and his staff have been able to serve more than 500 meals a day to local residents through this program.

Feeding those in need is something this restaurant has done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April Anani was delivering meals himself to area hospitals to feed front line workers using food donated to the restaurant.

Those looking to support the Saffron Community Kitchen can purchase gift cards on the website, saffrondetwah.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens