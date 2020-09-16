Get a taste of the world during Madison Heights Restaurant Week

The diverse restaurant community of an Oakland County suburb will be highlighted this month during Madison Heights Restaurant Week.

The seven-day promotion, Sept. 20-26, will see 16 restaurants in the area offer deals for diners. Participating businesses include new spots like Lao Pot and Woodpile BBQ Shack, which opened within the past year, as well as old school steakhouse Boodles and Masters Restaurant, a golf-themed restaurant and banquet facility.

At the Shawarma Castle, on Dequindre between 11 and 12 Mile Roads, the restaurant week deal is a simple 20% off dinners, 15% off family trays and 10% off lunch. Enjoy a taste of Italy at 15% off at Madison Heights Salvatore Scalopini location, which will discount that much off the total food bill. Slurp up 15% off your total bill at Ima noodle house, too.

Visit 168 Asian Mart's cafe within the specialty grocery store, and spicy noodle soup for $9.99 or 10 steamed pork buns for $5.99. It's sister restaurant 168 Crab has the hook up for seafood lovers with $14.99 whole lobster and $14.99 lobster po' boy sandwiches.

"We think that in these uncertain times, having a city-backed event that highlights all the wonderful dining options here in Madison Heights — from the excellent Asian restaurants to Madison Heights' first and only brewery — will help spread the word and highlight this area as a destination for food and drink," said Gordie Davignon, owner of said brewery, Cadillac Straights Brewing Co., which is offering buy-one, get-one free appetizers during the promotion.

Here are all the participating Madison Heights restaurants and what they'll be offering Sept. 20-26.

168 Asian Mart, grocery store with cafe inside, 32393 John R. (248) 616-1689. Spicy noodle soup, $9.99 and 10 steamed pork buns, $5.99.

168 Crab, seafood restaurant, 32415 John R. (248) 616-0168. Whole lobster or lobster po' boy sandwich, $14.99

Augie's Bar & Grill, casual hangout, 31660 John R. (248) 850-8045. Select appetizers $7, including their popular pizza pinwheels, plus entrees priced $5-$13.

Boodle's, old school steakhouse, 935 11 Mile. (248) 399-5960. Entrees like crabcakes, vegetarian lasagna and chicken caprese for $17.95 or less, plus deals on wines.

Cadillac Straights Brewing Company, a new brewery in a strip mall, 27651 John R. (248) 850-7673. BOGO appetizers.

Celina's Sports Bar & Grill, casual hangout, 623 W. 11 Mile. (248) 439-6422. Featured special each day for Sun., Wed. Fri. and Sat.

The Coach Sports Grille, casual neighborhood spot, 26685 Dequindre. (248) 398-4411. A full menu of specials for restaurant week including whitefish pate, $9, and burgers and sandwiches for $10.

Fuji Japanese Buffet, all-you-can-eat pan-Asian, 32153 John R. (248) 616-8868. Spend $50 on buffet meals and get a free membership discount card, which has a $20 value.

Irish Tavern, neighborhood pub, 29028 N. Campbell. (248) 591-4039. Weekday happy hour specials and other daily deals as well as carryout packages like the shepherd's pie family pack, $20 for two people or $40 to feed four-six.

Ima, Japanese noodle house, 32203 John R. (248) 781-0131. Get 15% off your entire bill.

Lao Pot, new hot pot experience, 32707 John R. (248) 689-9888. Spend $30, get a free brown sugar glutinous rice; spend $50, get free small beef slices; spend $100, get free large beef slices.

Madhouse Bar & Grill, casual restaurant, 32787 Stephenson Hwy. (248) 951-8955. Happy hour specials and other deals, like a $10 half-pound burger with fries.

The Masters Restaurant, golf-themed restaurant and banquet, 1775 E. 13 Mile. (248) 588-0915. Get 20% off appetizers with purchase of an entree.

Salvatore Scallopini, Italian cuisine, 1650 E. 12 Mile. (248) 542-3281. Get 15% off entire food bill, beverages not included.

Shawarma Castle, Middle Eastern cuisine, 27701 Dequindre. (248) 850-8045. Get 10% off lunch plates, 15% off family trays and 20% off dinner plates.

Woodpile BBQ Shack, barbecue and smoked meats, 630 E. 11 Mile. (248) 565-8149. Get the Pitmaster Platter with brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage and two sides for $21.

Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

