Oktoberfests abound, plus more food news and events

Upcoming Food Events

Stadt Garten to open: Located on the grounds of an 1880s Gothic-Victorian mansion, this outdoor bar features German wine and beer. Starting this week it is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays through the fall for celebrating Oktoberfest in a socially distant setting. 3980 Second, Detroit.

Parktoberfest at Campus Martius: Kick off fall with this spacious, outdoor event with free activities and entertainment, plus Oktoberfest-style beers (as well as hard ciders and seltzers) and traditional German food inside an open-air tent. 4-10 p.m. Fri., noon-11 p.m .Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun. 800 Woodward, Detroit. DowntownDetroitParks.com.

Masktoberfest at Batch Brewing Company: An Oktoberfest celebration for 2020, this outdoor weekend event is a celebration of German food and beer, including an all-day German brunch on Sept. 20. Masks are mandatory. Festivities are Fri.-Sun. 1400 Porter, Detroit. (313) 338-8008.

Oktoberfest at Eastern Market Brewing Co.: This socially distant outdoor event is spread out over several days with German-style food and beer, large steins, contests, German music and more fun. Masks required. 10 a.m-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. and more dates through Oct. 4. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. (313) 502-5165 or http://easternmarket.beer.

Meet the Makers: Virtual Pizza Series: This online event is a pizza demonstration and Q & A with cookbook author and pizza expert Peter Reinhart. You'll get a recipe an hour before the event so you can cook along, or just watch and try your hand at it at your own pace later. 3 p.m. Fri. $25 class only; $60 class and cookbook. Visit eventbrite.com and search "Peter Reinhart" to find the event.

Grand Opening at Smoothie King: To celebrate its second Oakland County location, Smoothie King will host a grand opening party outdoors with free smoothies and other giveaways. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. 29111 Telegraph, Southfield. smoothieking.com/southfield.

Grand opening Beyond Juicery + Eatery: Get a free small strawberry banana smoothie at this new location. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 405 N. Main, Milford. beyondjuiceryeater.com.

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: Enjoy specials for dine-in and carryout service from a diverse array of restaurants in Madison Heights, including Vietnamese, Japanese, Lebanese and American cuisines. Specials run Sun.-Sept. 26. Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: A smorgasbord of cuisine from different local food trucks will be available in one spot at the end of this month. The family-friendly event also has DJs, craft beer, ciders and vendors. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sept. 26. $5 admission; free for veterans, active military and kids younger than 5. 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at MichiganMEGAFoodTruckRally.com.

Dining and Food News

Detroit Vegan Soul reopens Grand River location: After closing in March when the COVID-19 hit the area, Detroit Vegan Soul's west side location at 19614 Grand River in Detroit has reopened with extensive safety protocols in place, a limited menu and curbside pickup. A walk-up window is planned for the near future. DVS was helped by the Hatch Detroit Small Business Relief Fund, made possible thanks to a $100,000 donation from Comerica Bank. Visit detroitvegansoul.com.

Schramm's Mead to close Ferndale tasting room: At the end of this year, Schramm's Mead will permanently close its 32-seat tasting room in downtown Ferndale. The mead makers posted the news to social media this week, explaining that the tasting room will close before the end of the year. The production facility on Livernois in Ferndale will continue, and curbside pickup and shipping will operate from there in the near future. Visit SchrammsMead.com.

Tuscan Cafe will expand: After 25 years of business, Northville's Tuscan Cafe will move to a new larger location in the city's center later this fall. The expansion will allow for more carry-out services, sidewalk seating and a back patio. The transition to the new location, 141 E. Main, should be complete before the end of the year.

Cornman Farms launches private, virtual cooking classes: Looking for a unique experience while maintaining social distance? Zingerman's Cornman Farms is hosting virtual cooking classes with chef Kieron Hales. The price of the 90-minute class includes food that can be picked up at the farm or sent to a central pickup location in Ann Arbor, Detroit or Chicago. Your group of at least 15 people can cook along with the chef, ask him questions and then sit down and enjoy the meal. The farm offers other activities to pair with the class (like yoga, trivia and training workshops) to make it a full day of programming for a work retreat or bachelorette party. Price is $120 per person. Visit zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Uncork for a Cure goes virtual: This year's annual breast cancer research, survivorship and advocacy fundraiser goes online this year. Ticket holders can enjoy a lavish dining experience in their home with food from well-known area chefs, wine-tasting packages, shopping specials and more. A variety of packages are can be purchased at dynamifoundation.org/uncork-at-home.

Westborn Market thanks its employees: Local Westborn Market believes that a safe working environment means happy customers. During the past few months Westborn paid its employees Hero Pay and other bonuses to the tune of $350,000 across its four area stores. All this week, the family-owned grocery store is also giving special thanks to team members including gift bags, food and raffles. Visit WestbornMarket.com.

New menu for Prime29: This Oakland County steakhouse has a new menu for the fall season that includes a fresh watermelon salad, seafood linguine, steak bites with Cajun cream, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and spinach and a 24-ounce Wagyu tomahawk steak with roasted potatoes and more. In addition to dine-in seating, Prime29 does curbside carryout and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash. 6545 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. prime29steakhouse.com.

Hudsonville launches limited-edition flavor: The latest specialty flavor from Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream is cinnamon sugar cookie. It is brown sugar ice cream mixed with a caramel ribbon and cinnamon sugar shortbread cookies. Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/scoop-locator to find the limited-edition flavor at a store near you.

Melody Baetens