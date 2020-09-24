Virtual beverage tastings, plus more dining news and events

Upcoming Food Events

Madison Heights Restaurant Week: Enjoy specials for dine-in and carryout service from a diverse array of restaurants in Madison Heights, including Vietnamese, Japanese, Lebanese and American cuisines. Specials run through Saturday Visit madisonheightsrestaurantweek.com.

Michigan Mega Food Truck Rally at Canterbury Village: A smorgasbord of cuisine from different local food trucks will be available in one spot at the end of this month. The family-friendly event also has DJs, craft beer, ciders and vendors. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sat. $5 admission; free for veterans, active military and kids younger than 5. 2359 Joslyn, Lake Orion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at MichiganMEGAFoodTruckRally.com.

Tom Weschler exhibit at Edo Ramen & Sushi House: Browse the work of former Bob Seger manager and photographer Tom Weschler. The show is an opportunity to get a signed, limited-edition photo. Reservations required if you are dining in. 4-10 p.m. Sat. 4313 W. 13 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 556-5775.

Cocktails & Cuts at Joebar: Get your mop trimmed up and enjoy a stiff drink by Joebar bartender Kevin Hickner as he’s joined by the barbers of Hazel Park’s Youngbloods. 11 a.m-3 p.m. Sun. $30 for a cut and a drink, tips not included. 23829 John R, Hazel Park. Book in advance at framehazelpark.com/experience/cocktails-cuts.

Virtual beer and cheese tasting: Enjoy a happy hour with Pure Michigan, Joe Short of Short’s Brewing and cheese monger Zach Berg of Mongers’ Provisions. Visit Michigan.org for a shopping list of the beers and cheeses that will be tasted, and then sample along live when the virtual event is broadcast on Pure Michigan and Short’s Facebook pages on Oct. 8. The event is part of Pure Michigan’s #HopIntoMichigan campaign that includes the release of Short’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100% Michigan-grown and harvest IPA.

Virtual wine tasting at Andiamo: DAOU Family Estates and master sommelier Frederick L. Dame will lead a virtual wine-tasting event Oct. 10 that includes three hand-selected wines and a charcuterie plate big enough for a party of four starting at $140. Reserve online by Oct. 4 at andiamoitalia.com/winemakerseries.

Melody Baetens