Macomb County gets new brunch spot, Jams Restaurant & Bar

Avocado toast, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, Bloody Marys, mimosas and other brunch favorites have landed at the new Jams Restaurant & Bar in Shelby Township.

Jams, which opened in late June, is nestled in the corner of a strip mall on Hayes just north of Hall Road. They specialize in breakfast, brunch and lunches dishes and offer a full bar with modest price points and casual service.

There's also a dinner menu with some larger splurges like a char-grilled filet for $28, but most items like pastas, a chevapi plate and chicken parm stay under $20.

Kids 8 and younger can order off their own menu, which runs $5-$6 during brunch and $10 at dinner.

Because the focus is on breakfast and brunch, when you think "jam" the fruit variety may come to mind. Here, the jam is also savory. Order the house burger cooked at your desired temperature and topped with an onion ring, cheddar cheese, pickle, LTO and bacon jam, which is finely chopped, smoky bacon slathered in a sweet sauce.

The Jam Burger might be the best thing on the menu. They even brand the word "JAMS" right into the bun for an added flair. The fries are good, too — thin, salty and crisp.

The dining room is split into a bar area with high tops and counter seating, and the other with booths along the window facing the strip mall parking lot. There are outdoor four-tops along both sides of the restaurant, too.

Jams Restaurant and Bar, 45709 Hayes in Shelby Township, is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Sat. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Call (586) 991-6450 for carryout and visit eatatjams.com to view the menu.

