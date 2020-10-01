Motor City Popcorn has a new location, plus more food news

Food and beverage news

Motor City Popcorn has new store: Gourmet, flavored popcorn company Motor City Popcorn is preparing to open its new brick-and-mortar store on Tuesday. In addition to their may varieties of popcorn, the store will have ice cream, nachos, candy and beverages. Milkshakes, slushies, toffee and cotton candy are planned for the near future. The locally owned business is no longer operating inside Laurel Park Place Mall. The new location is at 7104 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313) 451-3486 or motorcitypopcorn.com.

Domino’s Pizza says recycle the box: There’s some confusion over whether or not greasy, used cardboard pizza boxes can be recycled. In an attempt to clear up any misinformation, Domino’s Pizza has launched recycling.dominos.com, a site where customers can enter their ZIP code and find out if they can stick their used pizza box in the recycling bin instead of the garbage can. According to Domino’s, 20% of recycling programs “explicitly accept” pizza boxes (including Detroit’s), and 53% “implicitly” accept them.

European Tchibo Coffee comes to Detroit: A European, sustainable coffeehouse brew has expanded to eight Midwest markets in the United States, including Metro Detroit. Available as whole beans or as ground coffee, Tchibo sells a morning blend, Colombia origin, classic blend and Röstmeister, which is the strongest. Find a store near you that sells it, visit tchibo.us/pages/store-locator.

Richmond franchise owner wins award: Steve Lippman, the owner of the Tropical Smoothie Café in Richmond, Michigan was the honored as the Single-Unit Franchisee of the Year by the national company. His store sets record comparable sales year-over-year. The fast-casual café has 850 locations nationwide and several in Metro Detroit.

Upcoming Dining Events

Bakehouse46’s Rochester location to open: The latest Bakehouse46 café, a joint venture between Blake Farms and Cupcake Station, will open Friday. The first 46 customers starting at 9 a.m. Friday will get a free cider donut, and customers can get a free cup of coffee all weekend. Dine in, carry out or get delivery through DoorDash. 205 S. Main, Rochester. Bakehouse46.com.

Cider Days and Tent Sale at Edsel and Eleanor Ford House: Get your apple cider and donuts fix from Blake’s Farm this weekend without having to drive to Armada. Picnics are allowed on the grounds, too. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Get a day pass to walk the grounds for $5 (free for kids 5 and younger) and add a package of cider and donuts for $10. Must purchase in advance. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or fordhouse.org.

Virtual beer and cheese tasting: Enjoy a happy hour with Pure Michigan, Joe Short of Short’s Brewing and cheese monger Zach Berg of Mongers’ Provisions. Visit Michigan.org for a shopping list of the beers and cheeses that will be tasted, and then sample along live when the virtual event is broadcast on Pure Michigan and Short’s Facebook pages on Oct. 8. The event is part of Pure Michigan’s #HopIntoMichigan campaign that includes the release of Short’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100% Michigan-grown and harvest IPA.

Virtual wine tasting at Andiamo: DAOU Family Estates and master sommelier Frederick L. Dame will lead a virtual wine-tasting event Oct. 10 that includes three hand-selected wines and a charcuterie plate big enough for a party of four starting at $140. Reserve online by Oct. 4 at andiamoitalia.com/winemakerseries.

Voices from the Kitchen virtual storytelling event: Bay Area, nonprofit kitchen incubator La Cocina will host the 10th installment of its multisensory storytelling event via their YouTube channel. The event is usually a sold-out affair on stage in San Franciso, but anyone can attend virtually this year safely from their home. This year’s theme is “Choices” and will explore choices that arise during the pandemic and during voting season through the lens of food. 8:30 p.m. EST Oct. 29. $10 suggested donation; $75-$150 for box of prepared foods from La Cocina chefs.

Melody Baetens