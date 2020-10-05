Savant Midtown has a new chef after Jordan Whitmore steps down

Just a year after debuting in the Cass Corridor, the opening team at new American and French restaurant Savant has moved on.

Earlier this year, co-owner/operator and bar manager Rebecca Bambolona exited the business when COVID-19 hit. This month, chef Jordan Whitmore announced his departure from the restaurant, which is also owned by a silent partner.

During the pandemic Whitmore had gotten married and became a father, and he said his priorities have changed.

"As chef I've missed so much time with my family as it is," he said, adding that he doesn't intend on leaving the industry permanently. He'd like to take some time off and return when things are safer from "a financial and health standpoint."

As for Bambolona, she's launched Bambolona Detroit, a handmade Italian cuisine business specializing in ravioli. She's operating on a pop-up basis for now while funds are raised to open a commercial space.

Savant's sous chef Zeb Versele will move up to executive chef. Whitmore says Versele has worked under him for years dating back to when they were at the Epicurean Group.

"He's been with me at Savant from the beginning," said Whitmore, adding that Versele graduated from Schoolcraft Culinary School. "He's young, only 21, but has a fresh perspective that I think is perfect for Savant."

The modern French restaurant opened in September 2019 with caviar "bumps," gold leaf on some dishes and an ambitious and wondrous cocktail menu. Savant, open for dining-in service as well as carryout, hosts DJs on the weekend in the art-filled dining room.

The restaurant, 51 W. Forest in Detroit, was Bolero Latin Cuisine for a short time. Visit savantmidtown.com for more information.

