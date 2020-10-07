Boutique booze-maker releases Pink Aquavit for Cancer Awareness Month, plus more food news

Pink Aquavit honors Cancer Awareness Month: Michigan’s Norden Aquavit brand has released a limited run of it’s Original Taffe-Style Aquavit liquor infused with fresh strawberries and rhubarb from Michigan farms, with hibiscus flowers and rose added later. This month, $4 from every bottle sold will be donated to the Pink Fund, a minimum of a $3,000 donation by the end of the year. Get this unique and limited Scandinavian spirit at select retailers or where Norden Spirits is distilled and bottled, the Ugly Dog Distillery Tasting Room, 218 S. Main in Chelsea. Visit www.nordenaquavit.com for more details on where to purchase.

Early birds get the deals at Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails: Starting this week popular Chartreuse Kitchen in Detroit will start offering a three-course menu from 5-6:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri. for $39 per person. Offerings will change weekly. 15 E. Kirby, Detroit. (313) 818-3915 or chartreusekc.com.

Narrow Way Cafe launches Java Club: Become a member of this Avenue of Fashion cafe's Java Club ($19.99 per mou, and every month a 12-ounce bag of coffee will arrive at your house. Members also get special traveler mug, unlimited refills at their brick-and-mortar location and 10% discount on all baked goods, sandwiches and salads, plus a free baked good item for you and a friend on your birthday. 19331 Livernois, Detroit. Visit thenarrowwaycafe.com to join.

Cider in the City Saturdays at Beacon Park: City-dwellers won’t have to drive to Armada for Blake’s Farms’ cider and donuts this month. Each Saturday Beacon Park, dressed up like an urban pumpkin patch, will have Blake’s seasonal treats, plus to-go fall cocktails from Lumen Detroit. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. Order ahead at ciderinthecity.com.

Detroit Vegan Soul celebrates seven years: It’s been seven years of plant-based comfort food favorites for the city’s Detroit Vegan Soul restaurant. The Black-owned, women-owned business opened its first location in Detroit’s West Village in 2013, followed by the North Rosedale DVS in 2016. Both locations are open for curbside pickup and delivery 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat. There will be some promotions planned for the anniversary like free samples of cobbler with takeout orders. Visit DetroitVeganSoul.com.

Melody Baetens