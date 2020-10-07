Wolfgang Puck Steak is out at MGM Grand Detroit, D.Prime is on the way

Auf wiedersehen, Chef Puck.

Detroit's Wolfgang Puck Steak restaurant inside the MGM Grand Detroit will not be returning to service at the casino, which is currently open in a limited capacity.

A new steakhouse called D.Prime is set to replace it, although its opening date is unknown. According to the casino's website, D.Prime will have no dress code, but will be one of the higher-end dining options at the casino, offering "an original take on a modern steakhouse and lounge designed with a downtown vibe."

D.Prime is expected to have cocktails, seafood and globally inspired twists on flame-grilled steaks.

Wolfgang Puck Steak debuted inside MGM Grand Casino about eight years ago, along with the more casual Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria and Cucina, which has since closed. They replaced Bourbon Steak and Saltwater, both initially under the wing of another celebrity and casino-friendly chef, Michael Mina.

During a 2015 visit to his Detroit steakhouse, Puck told The Detroit News that he thinks the Motor City is "totally on an upswing" and that he likes having restaurants in Midwest cities because "people are very down to earth."

Puck, 71, still has restaurants open in other MGM Grand properties, including Spago at the Bellagio and Lupo at Mandalay Bay, both in Las Vegas.

