Build-your-own pasta restaurant Pastability opens Tuesday, replacing Alley Taco

Pastability, a new casual Italian restaurant, will replace Alley Taco in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Opening Tuesday, Pastability offers built-your-own pasta dishes with choice of noodle, sauce and protein. There are options for a variety of dietary needs with low-carb vegetable noodles, turkey meatballs and even vegetable "meatballs."

Pastability's small and concise menu also has garlic bread, chicken wings, salads and tiramisu for dessert. Pasta bowls run $9-$15.

The fast-casual eatery is owned by Andrus McDonald, who was a partner of the location's former incarnation, Alley Taco. McDonald has enlisted chef Anthony Yates, formerly of the Schvitz, to oversee the menu.

Pastability, 418 W. Willis, is open for soft service through Saturday, with the official, grand opening Tuesday. Starting then, it will be open daily 3-11 p.m. with limited seating inside and out. Call (313) 757-0288 for carryout or delivery.

