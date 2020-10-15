Ricky's Cheesesteak & Sub Shop in Dearborn reopens Friday with more space, later hours

Known for their cheese steaks and Cajun fries, Ricky's Sub Shop in Dearborn is reopening this weekend with a deal for customers to show off their much expanded footprint, later hours and new ways to order.

Feras Mansour purchased the popular sandwich shop from founder Ricky Freij in 2018, 30 years after Freij debuted on Greenfield just south of Warren.

A family friend, Mansour (whose parents owned Joseph's Market next door) is a lifelong fan of Ricky's sandwiches. Mansour, 29, first expanded Ricky's by doubling the cooking capacity in 2019.

"We make a lot of our own sauces, our bread is baked fresh every morning, just for us, we still use very high-quality, shaved ribeye steak that not too many places use because it's very expensive," says Mansour, adding that the sauces and the seasonings are what draws so many return customers. "I think it's the combination of the bread, the steak, the cheese and the veggies, it just all flows so well together ... it's just a sandwich you've never had before."

He said Freij, who has retired, used to run Ricky's in a very "old school" manner. Mansour wanted to keep the original flavors that people grew to love throughout the decades, but bring the store up-to-date with a more modern way of operating. Besides the store, Mansour also purchased all of Freij's recipes and secrets.

"When we came in we brought some new technology, higher energy and we got to work and we stayed open later, I added four phone lines. When we did that, it exploded," he said of the 2019 updates. "Now we have online ordering and an express pick-up line."

Given the popularity of the sub shop, which is typically slammed at lunchtime, Mansour thought it would make more business sense to expand it even further and take over the space used by the family convenience store. This process started in March, growing Ricky's Cheesesteak & Sub Shop from "a 1,200-square-foot hole in the wall to more than 4,200 square feet," said Mansour.

The new layout will debut Friday with buy-one, get-one-free sub deals for customers on Friday and Saturday. Ricky's is also debuting later hours, and will stay open until midnight during the week and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Also new, a Ricky's Cheesesteak & Sub Shop food truck, which can be booked for corporate events or private parties. In the future, the plan is to park it somewhere busy during the week to act as kind of a second location.

Ricky's Sub Shop is at 6560 Greenfield in Dearborn. Starting Friday, it's open 10 a.m.-midnight Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. Call (313) 582-9410 or order online at rickyssubshop.com. Visit the website for details on booking the food truck.

