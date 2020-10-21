Andiamo owner buys three area restaurants to add to the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which oversees Joe Muer Seafood and Andiamo Restaurants in Metro Detroit has added three more area businesses to its portfolio.

The Hill Seafood & Chop House in Grosse Pointe Farms, Triple Nickle in Birmingham and Buc’eez Pub in Macomb Township have all been sold to the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, making a total of 25 Metro Detroit restaurants for the Vicari brand.

“We are thrilled to be adding these restaurants to our growing restaurant group. Each property has been a local favorite for each community they serve, and they fit really well into our plans for offering a great local gathering place with a unique atmosphere and exceptional food choices for our guests,” Joe Vicari said in a statement Wednesday.

There will be some changes, including new names for two of these acquisitions.

Buc’ezz Pub, 50985 Hayes in Macomb Township, is currently closed for renovations and will reopen in late November as Barley Corn Public House. Diners can expect a new menu of bar food and “gourmet entrees.” Former Brownie’s on the Lake manager Matt Bates will serve as operating partner and general manager.

Triple Nickle proprietors Marc Blanke and John Fleming (who have ties to Sindbad’s Restaurant and Marina in Detroit) opened about five years ago in Birmingham with a focus on seafood and healthy eating. The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group will transform it into the Birmingham Pub.

It’s also closed for renovations and is expected to reopen next month. Located at 555 S. Old Woodward, the Birmingham Pub will be managed by two longstanding restaurant group employees, general manager Blendi Suvaria and chef Mike Yott.

The Hill Seafood & Chop House, 123 Kercheval in Grosse Pointe Farms will keep its name. Along with Vicari, the restaurant is now also co-owned by Anthony Soave of Soave Enterprises. With new general manager Kaylnn Azar and head chef Bryan Hartway, much of the menu will stay the same with some new additions. The Hill is now open for dine-in service.

