Stone crab claws arrive in town, plus more dining news and events

Food and Beverage News

Stone crab arrives at O’Brien’s Crabhouse: Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, this Auburn Hills seafood restaurant is stocked with seasonal stone crab. They’ll have this gourmet treat on the menu through the end of the year along with king crab, snow crab and blue crab. The crabs are harvested for their claws only, and thrown back into the sea to live their lives and grow a new claw. O'Brien's is open for carryout and socially distanced dining in. On Mondays and Tuesdays get a snow crab feast with all the fixings for $49.95 (dine in only). 621 S. Opdyke, Auburn Hills. (248) 332-7744 or obrienscrabhouse.com.

Stone crab at Joe Muer: Both locations of Joe Muer Seafood are shipping in seasonal stone crab claws from southern Florida this month, which is National Seafood Month. The rare delicacy will be available for a limited time. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609 or joemuer.com.

Friendship Circle purchases Dakota Bread Company: Nonprofit group Friendship Circle has purchased West Bloomfield’s Dakota Bread Company, which is known for its award-winning challah bread. Friendship Circle has reopened with a kosher-certified menu, and will use the facility to further their mission of helping adults with special needs find job training opportunities. A “drive-thru” open house is scheduled for noon-3 p.m. Sunday. 6879 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. friendshipcircle.org.

Shady Lane Cellars certified sustainable: Northern Michigan’s Shady Lane Cellars recently became Sustainability in Practice Certified after a thorough review process, meaning they employ sustainable farming and business practices. According to Shady Lane, they’re only the second in Michigan to earn such status, with WaterFire Vineyards in Keewadin being the first; the two Michigan wineries are the only SIP certified properties outside of California. Visit shadylanecellars.com for more information.

Upcoming Dining Events

Buddy’s Pizza opens in Troy: The newest place to get Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza is Buddy’s Pizza in Troy. To celebrate the new location, all opening-day earnings will be donated to the Community Housing Network. This nonprofit helps those in need and works to prevent homelessness in the tri-county area 3 p.m. Mon. 987 Wilshire, Suite D, Troy. Buddyspizza.com.

Culinary Combo Bakery opens: Located inside the Claymoor Apratment Complex, the Culinary Combo Bakery has expanded from a catering business specializing in gift baskets to a carryout location. The grand opening is Tuesday when customers can get a free signature cookie with the purchase of two. There will be other deals all week. They can also offer delivery with 24-hour notice, and sell keto-friendly and gluten-free items. 29260 Franklin, #126, Southfield. (248) 624-9594 or culinarycombo.com.

Taco Hell Weekend at Third Street Bar: Street Beet vegan restaurant, operating inside of Third Street Bar in Detroit, is bringing back its mega-popular menu of plant-based food inspired by the menu at Taco Bell. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1. 4626 Third, Detroit. (313) 833-0603 or https://www.streetbeetdetroit.com/

Zero-waste dinner in a yurt at Frame: Experience sustainable dining in a heated, decorated yurt as part at Frame at Joebar. The five-course, eco-friendly dinner by chef Neal Murakami has a vegetarian option, and will be paired with drinks from mixologist Jaz’min Weaver. There are options for indoor dining and carryout meals, too. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and 6 p.m. Nov. 1. $55 plus tax and service fee, drinks are a la carte. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/sustainable-dining.

Virtual wine tasting at Andiamo: Cameron Fisher of Fisher Vineyards will lead a conversation about wine over Zoom next month. The family-owned winery has locations in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Package includes three bottles of wine, and a savory charcuterie plate that feeds two-four people. Register for the $160 package by Oct. 30. Virtual event is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. andiamoitalia.com/winemakerseries.

Melody Baetens