Ferndale's Howe's Bayou adds weekend brunch menu

Longstanding New Orleans-influenced restaurant Howe's Bayou in downtown Ferndale has launched a new menu for its weekend brunch service.

Chef Melissa Kurily is serving eggs Benedict over salmon cakes, cardamom bread pudding French toast and beignets, deep-fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar.

The brunch menu also has a breakfast po' boy sandwich, chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy, as well as items from the regular menu like shrimp and grits and jambalaya. Order brunch to-go or dine in at the restaurant, which has a full bar.

Owner Michael Hennes said they launched the new brunch menu late in the summer to a warm response from customers. In a media release about the brunch, Hennes highlighted that he and his staff are committed to COVID-related safety protocols, wearing masks and keeping tables socially distant. There is also a sidewalk patio for outdoor dining so long as weather permits.

Howe's Bayou's new weekend brunch menu is served 10:30 a.m-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The French Quarter-inspired restaurant is at 22848 Woodward in Ferndale. Call (248) 691-7145 or visit howesbayouferndale.net.

More:Stone crab claws arrive in town, plus more dining news and events

More:Slim pandemic pickings: Late-night dining in Metro Detroit

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens