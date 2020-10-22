SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
RESTAURANTS + BARS

Ferndale's Howe's Bayou adds weekend brunch menu

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments

Longstanding New Orleans-influenced restaurant Howe's Bayou in downtown Ferndale has launched a new menu for its weekend brunch service. 

Chef Melissa Kurily is serving eggs Benedict over salmon cakes, cardamom bread pudding French toast and beignets, deep-fried pastry dusted with powdered sugar. 

Beignets are on the new brunch menu at Ferndale's Howe's Bayou.

The brunch menu also has a breakfast po' boy sandwich, chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy, as well as items from the regular menu like shrimp and grits and jambalaya. Order brunch to-go or dine in at the restaurant, which has a full bar. 

Owner Michael Hennes said they launched the new brunch menu late in the summer to a warm response from customers. In a media release about the brunch, Hennes highlighted that he and his staff are committed to COVID-related safety protocols, wearing masks and keeping tables socially distant. There is also a sidewalk patio for outdoor dining so long as weather permits. 

Shrimp and grits is on the new brunch menu at Ferndale's Howe's Bayou.

Howe's Bayou's new weekend brunch menu is served 10:30 a.m-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The French Quarter-inspired restaurant is at 22848 Woodward in Ferndale. Call (248) 691-7145 or visit howesbayouferndale.net.

More:Stone crab claws arrive in town, plus more dining news and events

More:Slim pandemic pickings: Late-night dining in Metro Detroit

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

View Comments